3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Prosperity On October 4, 2025

On October 4, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces is like a personal invitation that helps us prepare for abundance. It carries a sense of possibility, as if the universe is gathering energy to deliver prosperity and abundance right on time.

Prosperity under this lunar phase is not only material but spiritual, emotional, and creative, too. That's why it hits these three zodiac signs with such intensity and purpose. We are ready for it. We can handle it.

On October 4, the Waxing Gibbous Moon amplifies hope and clears away doubt. It’s a reminder that we are meant to flourish, and that the universe supports growth when we believe in it. And we believe in it all the way.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces gives you a clear signal that prosperity is within reach, dear Libra. On October 4, you may find opportunities related to partnerships and work conditions that you know you could thrive in.

This lunar phase supports balance, and you will notice that what you give now seems to come back to you tenfold. It's a good feeling, and it inspires you to keep it up.

This is a turning point for you, Libra, and it allows you to believe in yourself again. The prosperity you feel on this day is something that you plan to build into your own personal empire of good fortune, and that can't be bad!

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Prosperity is a language you understand, dear Capricorn. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces, you’ll see signs that your persistence is paying off. Hey, nobody tries as hard as you do, and on October 4, you will get solid confirmation that the work you’ve done is leading to real rewards.

This lunar transit aligns perfectly with your goals, and that brings you all the reassurance you need. You feel recognized by your peers, and this inspires you to bring even more to the table.

In a way, you set the example for others when it comes to steady financial growth. You're a wiz, and it's about time that you got to shine in the light of the prosperity you've created. Good for you, Cap!

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On October 4, prosperity shows up as harmony between your dreams and reality, dear Pisces. Interesting! The good feelings you have on this day are powerful. You're starting to listen to that gut feeling of yours, and it seems to be right on target.

During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in your sign, it's almost as if your inner world and your outer circumstances are finally in agreement. Together, paving the way for lasting prosperity. Yes, please!

The stars are completely on your side now, Pisces. You are entering a phase of growth in which the prosperity you seek is drawn to you naturally without strain. This is going to be easier than you expected. Yes, yes, yes!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.