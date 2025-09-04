5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On September 5, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have the very best horoscopes on September 5, 2025. On Friday, the Vertex in Aries is what we focus on, and it's because it introduces fated events. This is a day you know you were born to have nice things. Nothing in life is more important than to experience the heights of joy and to avoid the depths of sorrow.

There are days when disappointment will happen, but when the Vertex in astrology starts to make connections with various planets at the same time, a harmonious energy erupts, sending signals of goodness and joy across the hemisphere. On Friday, the astrology forecast for five zodiac signs is pretty clear. On Friday, only the very best in life will be what our horoscopes have to offer.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you will have the very best horoscope on September 5 because you will get the advice you need. It affirms you're on the right path. You realize how lucky you are just to be you. Of all the people in the world, you possess a unique set of qualities and traits. It's from this place of self-awareness that life begins to change for you.

Advertisement

You refuse to spend time on what makes you feel sad. You avoid conflict and find people who share your interests and enjoy the same things you do. You even enjoy your own company, even if you prefer not to be alone.

Today's perfect for indulging yourself in a hobby or doing something you haven't done in a while. When you embrace who you are and what you stand for in life, everything else falls into place.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, what makes today one of the best horoscopes for you is that you will come across money. The universe will send signs. You may find it in a pocket, in the laundry, or in your bag. Money is going to come to you most unusually, and you're going to realize that's how things go.

When you're not looking for a good experience, you'll have one. When you look too hard, you miss out. It's in those moments that you realize the universe is always watching out for you. Today, think of an amount of money you need to have, and then ask the universe for a sign on whether or not you'll get it eventually.

You may find a penny on the ground as a simple sign that you've been heard. This is going to be how you'll know today's the very best horoscope day for you, and it's only the beginning.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you will have a friend touch your life in a very special way on Friday. You will feel like people support you in the hardest of times. You'll sense that you're not alone in the world, because you aren't.

There will be someone you care about who will do a good deed for you. They will know exactly what needs to be done and how to approach it, ensuring it aligns with your needs and timeline. You may have a nice heart-to-heart conversation or a small hug that helps you release stress in your body. Whatever happens to you today will fit with what your heart needs the most. It's always good when life gives you a gift to unwrap like that.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you are told something you needed to know. September 5 is going to be a great day because you'll hear news that fills your heart with hope. You may read a story online that restores your faith in the world. You may discover that you don't have to worry if humanity is going to be OK.

Advertisement

You'll find out that it's more than alright, no matter what negative news is out there. People are starting to wake up and strive to be better humans. For you, that's all you need to feel like Friday's the best of days.

You don't really ask for too much, so when you observe small gestures performed by others, unprompted, it majorly warms your heart.

Advertisement

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you find your purpose. You experience the best kind of horoscope day on September 5 because something good happens for you in your career. When you see results showing in your professional life, it gives you the drive and motivation to keep going. Today, though, something unexpected or unusual could happen that reveals how your work is connected to your fate.

You may meet someone who will help you in the future. You might come across some information that encourages you to take a class or explore a new technology or subject. Friday sets a foundation for your future, and it's precisely what you need.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.