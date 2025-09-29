The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On September 30, 2025

During Moon trine Venus, all things that take place are healthy, safe, and bound for happiness.

Written on Sep 29, 2025

On September 30, 2025, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. Moon trine Venus is a beautiful and harmonious transit. On this last day of September, we will see how the message of love and beauty reaches us, bringing joy every step of the way.

While the beauty of this transit is available to all, for four zodiac signs, the message comes to us in the form of energy and support. We can count on the universe, and all things that take place during this transit feel healthy, safe, and bound for happiness.

1. Cancer

During Moon trine Venus on September 30, you are especially receptive, Cancer. The universe brings you a message of comfort, showing you that your emotional needs are seen and honored.

This may arrive through a kind gesture from a friend or coworker, or it may come in the form of a moment of peace that feels divinely timed. However it shows up in your life, it restores your faith in the idea of connection.

The message is clear: you are loved, supported, and safe to open your heart. This reminder is meant to guide you toward deeper trust in both yourself and the people who care for you. Sweet!

2. Scorpio

You're an intense person, Scorpio, and that definitely takes a toll on you and on others, at times. On September 30, the transit of the Moon trine Venus will soften the way you perceive things.

You're not as hard on yourself or others as you usually are. In fact, during this transit, you're able to let down your guard a little. This ends up letting love in, which you may not have known would happen.

The message is simple yet profound: let yourself be loved. The universe wants you to know that opening to this energy will transform how you see both yourself and your future. It's OK to be vulnerable.

3. Capricorn

You've heard it before and you'll hear it again, but in your case, Capricorn, all work and no play makes Capricorn a dull person. You love to work, it's true, but during the transit of Moon trine Venus, it's time to do something other than work.

There is love in your life, and it may be time to start paying more attention to that. September 30 gives you an opportunity to rest. In other words, stop working and start looking around at the people in your life who love you.

The universe is encouraging you to embrace what softens your heart. This is your chance to let love and peace enrich your life just as much as ambition does.

4. Aquarius

For you, Aquarius, the Moon trine Venus transit delivers a message of acceptance and connection. On this day, September 30, you are reminded that you don’t have to do everything alone. You have helpers and people who really do care.

The universe is telling you that love is present, both within and around you. Trust this reminder, because it points you toward a more open and fulfilling future. While you're not someone who lives for the future, it's not a bad idea for you to get out of your head on this day and enjoy a few futuristic dreams with the people who love and believe in you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

