4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On September 28, 2025

On September 28, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. When the Moon aligns with Mercury, the universe finds a way to speak to us in clear, direct signs. This is a day when our thoughts are totally aligned with how we feel, and we're able to communicate just as clearly.

On this day, four zodiac signs will feel as if a private truth has been revealed to us. Answers we’ve been seeking are now within reach, and all of them make sense and feel inspiring. This is the universe speaking in real time, and it's up to us to take these little guiding lights seriously.

1. Aries

The Moon aligning with Mercury shows you that the universe is paying attention to you, Aries. On September 28, it’s as if a door opens in your mind, and now, suddenly, you know the solution to something that's been bothering you.

This day shows you that your instincts are correct and that you should trust your intuition and pay attention to what feels right. Kernels of wisdom come through conversations with friends. Words have weight during this Mercury transit.

This is definitely a time when you feel supported by unseen forces. The universe is not only aware of you but is actively guiding you toward a better path. The sign you receive is both clear and hopeful, and it helps you to move forward.

2. Gemini

Mercury is your ruling planet, Gemini, so this transit hits home. On September 28, the Moon aligns with Mercury, and the signs you pick up on may feel almost overwhelming in their precision. Everything happening just feels meant to be.

You can’t ignore the signs, because they are everywhere you look. On this day, the message you receive from the universe is one of encouragement. It tells you that you are on the right track and that the path ahead is worth trusting. So, trust it, Gemini.

You may even find yourself speaking words that feel divinely inspired. And no, we don't mean speaking in tongues. But notice what you say on this day, as you have the power to change things in some very beneficial ways. Speak the truth, Gemini.

3. Cancer

On September 28, the Moon and Mercury work together to bring you a powerful message. It may come as a needed reminder that you are not alone. It's comforting, and you'll feel very happy during this time.

What you sense on this day is profound, and it may even come to you in your dreams. You are particularly sensitive during this transit, which allows you to see some of these signs closely enough to examine them. It's almost like you are being divinely guided. It feels right.

The sign you receive on this day, however, is not random. Something here is meant for you, Cancer, and it is pointing you in the direction of healing, growth, and a renewed sense of purpose.

4. Leo

On September 28, when the Moon aligns with Mercury, you will notice that the universe seems to be speaking to you in some very obvious ways, Leo. Thoughts suddenly pop into your head that feel way too specific to be a coincidence.

This is your sign, and it arrives just at the right time. The universe wants you to see that what you're doing right now is not a waste. You're on to something big, and it could transform your life going forward.

Pay close attention, because the little hints you receive now are pushing you in the direction that you need to go. Trust yourself and know that you are making the right decisions. The universe is confirming that you are exactly where you need to be, and that your path is unfolding just as it should. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.