3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Prosperity On September 22, 2025

On September 22, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. Mars in Scorpio brings focused determination and the power to manifest results. That's exactly what these three zodiac signs are all about right now. This transit doesn’t just create energy; it sustains it and gives us the endurance to build something lasting.

On this day, prosperity becomes possible through persistence, strategy, and clear intent. For three zodiac signs, Mars in Scorpio really hits the spot. This transit marks the beginning of a prosperous and fulfilling season, one in which hard work meets opportunity in the most promising way. We're on to something very special.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Mars in Scorpio is the perfect transit to awaken your creative strength, Cancer. On September 22, you'll feel as though the universe is giving you the courage to pursue what brings you joy, and in doing so, prosperity follows.

Advertisement

Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life, so they say. There might be something true about that, but all you know is that the main goal of whatever you do is to enjoy it. The money that follows isn't too bad, either.

You have the inspiration now, and this is the beginning of a season in which your inner drive connects directly to your outward success. Trust that the universe is guiding you toward growth and abundance. It's on, Scorpio.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Mars in Scorpio, you get all the stamina you need to pursue your ambitions, Virgo, and that's big. On September 22, opportunities arrive that require your very specific skill set. It will have you feeling as if you've been on the right path all along.

This transit helps you cut through distractions and focus on what truly matters. Your ability to stay consistent pays off in real, measurable ways. One thing leads to another, and all paths lead to a prosperous outcome.

The prosperity you begin to experience now is the result of both effort and timing. There are certain things that only you can do, Virgo, and on this day, your skills take you all the way to the top.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Doors open to you during this very intense transit, and well, you know what to do next, Capricorn. You are not shy when it comes to seizing an opportunity, and if it's going to result in you making a bundle, then that's a no-brainer, right there.

On September 22, Mars enters Scorpio, and all cylinders are fired up. This is when you get to shine, Capricorn-style. You move in with stealth, and you show them all how it's done. The meek aren't inheriting the earth on this day. You are.

Advertisement

You feel the power, and you know that what goes on during this day will solidify the foundation you're building. What you are working on now is built to last. Your prosperity is not fleeting, Capricorn. It has true staying power.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.