3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Prosperous New Era On September 20, 2025

On September 20, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a prosperous new era. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo, we will experience a quiet, reflective phase. This will help us to let go of the past and release what is unnecessary so that we can prepare for our own personal renewal.

Much is changing with us, and three zodiac signs in particular now understand that we need to get rid of the old to make room for the new. This is how we're able to drum up the prosperity that is on its way to us, right now. Under the Virgo Waning Crescent Moon, we will see many things flow with greater ease and abundance, including money.

1. Gemini

The Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo will help you to clear away some of that mental clutter, Gemini. For you, that helps to cultivate the inner strength that leads directly to personal prosperity. On September 20, you may begin to notice that opportunities come to you with ease and intention.

This day helps you refine your vision. When you let go of those nagging distractions, you uncover pathways that lead to success in both work and relationships. You are making progress, Gemini, and you know it!

Prosperity and abundance, in your case, begin with insight and self-trust. When you think clearly, everything else begins to fall into place, and doors open swiftly. This is how you know you're on the right track.

2. Libra

For you, Libra, the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo highlights balance in both practical and emotional matters. On this day, September 20, you will step into a period of prosperity because you are finally aligning with the kind of energy that truly supports your vision.

This may show up as improved relationships, new career prospects, or a superb financial opportunity. You'll feel a renewed sense of stability, and that will inspire you to continue forward.

Your prosperity lies in recognizing where to invest your time, care, and, of course, money. Good financial decisions are easily made during this transit. When you stop scattering your energy, you create abundance in the places that truly matter.

3. Pisces

Here comes your moment of release, dear Pisces. On September 20, during the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo, you will see that prosperity flows directly to you because of that release.

This is the day when you realize that by letting go of old fears or obligations, you create space for blessings to enter your life. It's a good day, for sure, Pisces. This lunar transit helps you feel lighter, clearer, and more open to receiving all that is good.

The prosperity you experience now may come as creative inspiration or material support, and you're certainly not saying no this time. Under the Virgo Moon, you are all about saying yes to abundance. By believing that the universe is supporting you, you naturally align yourself with opportunities that reflect prosperity. It's all good, Pisces!

