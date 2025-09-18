3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On September 19, 2025

On September 19, 2025, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe. During the transit of Mercury trine Uranus, expect the unexpected. Though that may sound daunting, know that in the long run, it's all good.

For three zodiac signs in particular, this transit is especially powerful. Each sign is given an opportunity to prove our resilience and openness to change, which in turn makes us stronger and wiser. This kind of energy disrupts routines just enough to make us see things differently. With this transit, the universe tends to shake us awake, testing whether or not we can adapt to sudden change. And of course, we can.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Mercury trine Uranus pushes you out of your comfort zone, Cancer. While that might feel shaky to you, it's something you know you need. On September 19, a sudden change in plans may take place. The universe basically wants to see how well you adapt.

The ability to adapt is a sign of high intelligence, and this is something you've got on lock, Cancer. You've got a big brain, and you'll see the opportunity within the disruption. This challenge is a doorway!

Your resilience lies in your ability to stay on track while the world around you changes. This is when you prove to yourself that you are stronger than you think. Congratulations, Cancer, you've moved on to the next level.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

For you, Libra, Mercury trine Uranus presents a test of balance. On September 19, you may be confronted with a truth that challenges your usual way of seeing relationships or decisions. The universe is asking you to think differently. Can you do this?

The test comes in the form of perspective and whether or not you can adapt and basically roll with the punches (not that there will be any punching involved, just to be clear). Can you accept that something needs to change?

This is not meant to destabilize you but to help you become more flexible. And you, being YOU, are able to remain calm and do what is necessary. You don't avoid the challenges. Rather, you embrace them, knowing they will do you a world of good.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On September 19, the transit of Mercury trine Uranus tests your sense of control, Capricorn. That may sound threatening, but no worries here. It's something you actually kind of like doing. Rigidity doesn’t always work, and you know this.

You'll be thinking on your feet during this transit, and this might stir up some unexpected energy. It feels fresh and different, and you now know that whatever is taking place, you'll rise above the odds and come out as a winner.

Your test is all about your willingness to be flexible. Once you let go of the need for everything to be perfect, you’ll see how freeing it is to roll with the changes. What feels like a test is actually your chance to level up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.