Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 18, 2025

After September 18, 2025, joy returns for three zodiac signs. The focus shifts toward what feels good, practical, and attainable. This is a day when small pleasures are amplified, and all emotional heaviness lifts. We're working with the grace of transit Mercury in Libra at this time, and it's all good.

The stage is set for joy to return. Sometimes, when we lose our joy, it's nearly impossible to imagine it ever coming back into our lives, and yet, hope springs eternal, and acts of happiness do occur. For three zodiac signs, this transit brings forth moments of delight, clarity, and connection. If we have forgotten what it's like to simply be joyful, then it's time to welcome that feeling back in, folks.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

With your grounded and peaceful energy, you'll be able to resume feeling like the person you know yourself to be. What this means, Taurus, is that you've let your joy slip through your fingers, and it was only a matter of time before you summoned it back in.

September 18 shows you that you still have it. While it may take a little prodding, once you start getting that happy feeling back, it only leads to more and more.

That's how Mercury in Libra works in your life, Taurus. You will not want to waste time giving in to doubts anymore. You've spent way too much time underrating yourself. Now it's time to reclaim your power and your joyful spirit.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, Gemini, Mercury entering Libra amplifies communication and connection. On September 18, you may find that conversations and social interactions bring you a spark of joy that's been missing from your life for far too long.

This is a day to notice and savor these moments. Feeling joyful is truly a gift, and anyone would agree with that. When it happens to you, Gemini, you'll get the hint: this is the good stuff. Enjoy it. Don't let it slip away.

This won't be just a fleeting feeling, either. In fact, it's showing up in your life to remind you that happiness is a choice and that if you choose joy, it will choose you right back. Run with it. Live with it.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You have long dreamt of a time when you could simply relax and feel the bliss of just being there. That moment is here and now, Aquarius, and you no longer have to search. Just open your eyes and experience what is rightfully yours: joy.

September 18 brings you the perfect circumstance for happiness, as you'll receive some very good news on this day. With Mercury in Libra, you can be sure that this news will have no strings attached.

This is when you get to understand that the concept of joy is not complex. It's understandable and ready for you to partake of. Go for it, Aquarius. Let the sun shine in. It's all yours for the taking. Sweet!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.