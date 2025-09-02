5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On September 3, 2025

Five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes on September 3, 2025. On Wednesday, these astrological signs begin to comprehend the beauty that comes from creative energy. There's potential for really good horoscopes here, and it's all due to a necessary square between Mercury and Uranus, which can expose things we've been avoiding. Mercury is unstable in Virgo, the sign that rules organization and detail. Uranus is unsteady in Gemini, the sign that rules both the higher and lower mind. So, when Mercury has a harsh conversation with Uranus, they are brainstorming what needs to be done to make sure the month of September runs as smoothly as possible.

You can't know what you need to fix unless a problem arises, and on Wednesday, you are in problem-solving mode. Sure, today may be tough — but you are tougher. That reality makes today's horoscope even better, and the timing couldn't be better. Today's energy is about creating a foundation that's fortified and stable enough to withstand the upcoming eclipses that will take place in mutable energy. You need to be open-minded, yet feel confident. You want to be prepared, but open to change if necessary. This preparation phase is what helps five zodiac signs experience something it feels like they haven't had in a long time: good horoscopes; very, very good ones, indeed.

1. Virgo

Virgo, you're going to have a very good horoscope on September 3, because your friendships are about to uplevel. You are one of the most loyal people on the planet when it comes to who you choose to call a friend, and that depth of solid character will put you in rooms that you didn't even know you belonged in this month.

Today, someone may observe how you handle a problem with ease and thoughtful precision, all while maintaining your typical air of calm. That sense of responsibility is rare to find, yet you possess it, Virgo. This is what people want more of in their lives, and you are likely to be seen as a person others wish to follow in some way.

September 3 is going to be a very good day for you, as you can tell from how people speak to you over the phone and in text. There will be a noticeable difference, leaning toward love and genuine respect — with admirable affection. You have asked people to recognize you for who you are, even when they have acted disrespectfully or rudely, and for the longest time, some just didn't understand how hard you work to be helpful, even at your own expense.

Yet, today you will find your special place in the world, and it will be etched in the heart and mind of those who realize you're an amazingly good human being, and you're the real deal. So, happy for you, Virgo!

2. Gemini

Gemini, you're going to have a very good horoscope day on September 3, because where there once was a lack of words, you'll find how to communicate what you need to say. Mercury in Virgo empowers you to speak bravely and boldly about the future you wish to have. You want more joy, more happiness, and more adventure. You're a little bit tired of doing the same thing over and over again without a vacation or any time to yourself.

So, when you see an opening in your world to take advantage of a day off, you're going to seize it. You won't do a staycation at home, though, even if it's cheaper. Instead, you may make a few phone calls and plan your next adventure out of the city, or somewhere you haven't been to in the past. You need to think about the future. A vacation is good for your health, your mind, and it helps you feel like a new person.

Of course, this will feel slightly chaotic at first because you're thinking outside the box. This decision will take you outside your comfort zone. Doing things you've not done in the past is growth. You need growth, and this day is bringing you to a moment where you feel reborn.

3. Pisces

Pisces, today's going to be a perfect day for you, not just in your horoscopes but in your overall life. Mercury is in Virgo, which puts the spotlight on your relationships. You are ready to sign up for a partnership that empowers you to take on the world. Your glyph is not one fish; it's two, and they swim in the sea together. You don't want to feel lonely. You need a partner, platonic or romantic, that makes you feel like you're whole.

So on September 3, you'll put yourself out there, whether in a new relationship, a current one, or out and looking. Then, when you start to set your sights on what you want, you'll notice that the universe bends to meet you and give you your wish.

You may have to figure things out and take things slow. You'll release a few people to their fate, since they don't belong in yours. But the difference will be your confidence level. You'll feel safe inside the uncertain, which is new for you. There will be a sense that life is constantly changing, and instead of trying to control what you don't know, you're OK with waiting to see what works out in the end. This mindset shift is what makes today perfect for you, Pisces. It's more than good; it's top-notch, very good.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you're going to have a very good day today because you have found peace in the storms of life. You may have experienced some recent events in your social circle that have affected your love life or your outlook on relationships. Yet, tough times reveal how resilient you are. You are a thinker, and you will philosophize your way through moments to find the good in them. Life's hardest lessons are merely classrooms where you grow enriched and wise. You don't mind whatever the day brings, because you are ready for it.

With Uranus stirring a bit of chaos in your love life, Mercury in Virgo helps you to find value in your friendships and people you can talk to about your world. It's meaningful to have one or two friends you can confide in. It's all you ever wanted. And, if you can't find a good friend, you'll decide to reach out and get a therapist that you trust to be the ears that listen to your soul.

What makes today's horoscope very good for you isn't that anything significant has changed, but that your perspective has broadened. You realize that every single day is a moment in time where you make a decision. Any decision you make that's good benefits you and gives your life structure and purpose. This is what makes your day so good for you, and you're thankful for it.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're going to have a very good horoscope day on September 3, because you're going to receive a gift of love that you didn't realize was possible. You aren't the type of person who typically asks for stuff. You actually don't want to be a burden on others, even if they offer to help. Yet, while Uranus is in Gemini, small romantic things seem to happen in your life out of nowhere. You may feel like you're being romanticized by the universe itself lately.

So, when Mercury in your house of shared resources squares Uranus in your house of romance, the gates of plenty open for you. You discover that life has gifts waiting for you to open. They are resources that continually provide you with what you need to get to the next level of your life. You need money? You'll find it. You need help. It's coming. You want someone to give you advice, you'll find it, and it won't cost you anything.

Today's going to be a very good day because the red carpet rolls out for you, Aquarius. To achieve everything you want in life, all you need to do is go out and look for it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.