4 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Luck On September 3, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck starting on September 3, 2025. Mercury in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini, which tends to shake up the routine you're used to. While that can sometimes feel unsettling, it’s exactly what makes today lucky for four special astrological signs.

If you’ve been dealing with stress about money, feeling burned out, or stuck in a cycle that’s been weighing on you, Wednesday brings a chance to see things differently, and it's in that shift of perspective that new options appear. The abundance that arrives on Wednesday isn’t necessarily about sudden wealth or instant fixes, but rather recognizing the opening when life reroutes you. The phone call that interrupts your plans could lead to the solution you’ve been searching for. An unexpected change in your schedule might free up space to focus on something that actually matters.

For these four zodiac signs, luck shows up when they let the disruptions on September 3 guide them toward abundance instead of resisting it.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, with Mercury, your ruling planet, squaring Uranus in your sign on Wednesday, your mind is running faster than usual. But instead of leaving you feeling scattered, it helps you spot solutions you’ve been overlooking. If you’ve been stressing about keeping everything together, Wednesday brings a stroke of luck in the form of a helpful idea or conversation that eases the pressure.

When you act on what feels fresh and different, even if it breaks from your usual plan, you leave space for abundance and luck to show up in your life. September 3 is a great day to test a new approach, because even just one small shift could give you the breathing room you’ve been needing. Don't forget that luck often comes disguised as an interruption. The more flexible you are on Wednesday, the more doors open.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Mercury is in your sign squaring Uranus, putting the spotlight on your routines. Though you're typically extremely organized, even you may have been noticing your usual routines are starting to feel unsustainable. If burnout has been creeping in, Wednesday brings an unexpected break in the cycle that helps you regain balance. While you typically don't do well with unexpected changes, on Wednesday, it actually feels like a stroke of luck as you experience relief rather than disruption.

When you give yourself permission to release what’s not working instead of doubling down on it, you invite abundance into your life. If you’ve been pushing through exhaustion or trying to control every detail, the lucky move for you today is to simplify. On Wednesday, you experience abundance and luck when you let go of one unnecessary responsibility, say no to something that doesn’t serve you, or delegate where you can. Clearing that space is what allows energy and opportunities to flow back in.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you're completely in your element on Wednesday. Mercury square Uranus brings an often unpredictable energy of innovation, which perfectly highlights your need for freedom and originality. If life has felt restrictive lately, today brings a shift that helps you see an alternative you hadn’t considered, something that helps you break free from something that’s been weighing you down.

On Wednesday, trusting your gut and unique perspective instead of trying to fit into someone else’s system is the best way to experience luck. If a new way of handling your finances feels more aligned, test it. If you’ve been holding back an idea at work, share it. The more you allow yourself to move differently, the more space you create for abundance to land in your life.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Mercury square Uranus on Wednesday brings the type of luck you needed: a new sense of direction. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by uncertainty or sadness, the energy on September 3 helps you move forward with more confidence.

On Wednesday, you have an inner knowing that something has to change, and that's when you start attracting luck into your life. The more you stop clinging to what drains you and give yourself permission to release it, the more luck and abundance you allow in. Today's the day to set boundaries instead of carrying the weight of someone else’s problems. Look at one small, manageable adjustment you can make today. By letting go of what pulls you under, you open the door to abundance that feels supportive instead of heavy.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.