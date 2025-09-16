3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Much-Needed Turn Of Fortune On September 17, 2025

On September 17, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a much-needed turn of fortune. A spark of optimism comes into our lives, and because of the Leo Moon, it feels as though it lifts away all of our problems. When the Moon moves through Leo, we are reminded to trust our strength and embrace joy as our guide.

This particular kind of lunar energy signals a change in momentum. That feeling of being stuck no longer holds power. We are finally in the right headspace to let ourselves move in a favorable direction. For three zodiac signs, the Leo Moon ushers in a turn of good fortune. We're already used to uncertainty. In fact, we are tired of it. We want something great to look forward to, and so we create the situation for it. That's just how things work under a Leo Moon.

1. Gemini

The Leo Moon lifts your spirits, Gemini, and on September 17, you will notice a change in your luck. Circumstances that once seemed rigid and shaky now seem open, ready for you to find goodness within.

This turn of fortune comes when you communicate openly and trust in the idea that you can adapt, Gemini. Opportunities respond well to your natural curiosity and charm on this day. Keep it up, as it's going somewhere very good.

You'll see that on this day, fortune is not random. There's a method to the madness of the universe. On September 17, it tells you that things are about to change, so stick with it, and stay cool.

2. Leo

This is a day of positive change, Leo, and that's exactly what you love most. You're always ready to move with the times. On September 17, during the Leo Moon, you'll see opportunities open up for you, as if they've been waiting for you all this time.

You step forward and get yourself noticed. People know that you're the real deal, and between your shine and their interest, you've got yourself some good fortune in the making.

You may notice progress in finances, relationships, or creative pursuits. The Moon in your sign reminds you that being authentically yourself is the key that turns things in your favor. For you, that's a no-brainer, Leo.

3. Libra

The pressure is off on September 17, and this makes you feel as though you're on a vacation, Libra. It's that good. Sometimes, all you need is a day or two to gather yourself up again, so that you can simply relax and enjoy the view.

During the Leo Moon, you realize that it's OK to claim some me time, and that realization brings you a turn of fortune. You now know that the more you stay true to yourself, the better you can be when it comes to relating to others.

So, your energy becomes restored at this point, and it does you a world of good. The Leo Moon is clearing away the obstacles and showing you that luck is very much on your side.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.