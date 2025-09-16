These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On September 17, 2025

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on September 17, 2025, once the Moon enters Leo. The Moon will receive stabilizing energy from Saturn and Mercury. You'll experience a surge of intellectual energy that helps you to see things as they are, including how to solve problems and get to the heart of opportunities.

These astrological signs are more than prepared to embrace the energy of the Moon when it's speaking to Saturn and Mercury. They are the ones who set high standards for themselves and others. They know how to establish boundaries and avoid problems. Conversations will be quick and solutions-oriented, mingled with the stamp of authentic leadership. Let's see what this means for the best energy download from the stars on Wednesday.

1. Cancer

Cancer, the Leo Moon brings you the best horoscope on Wednesday because it highlights your values, including how you perceive yourself. Leo's forthright and bold energy encourages you to be courageous. You feel braver and more determined to do things that make you feel like you are in control of your life.

One area you may decide to focus on the most is your finances. Today's perfect for reviewing your budget, balancing a checkbook or seeing how to improve your finances. You may receive some advice that helps you focus your attention on activities that will enhance your ability to earn money.

You might discover a hack that allows you to avoid spending where you should save instead. Things seem to fall into place, and you spot areas of potential growth with sharp precision. Your day will bring you exponential self-confidence, and this gift couldn't be given to a more worthy zodiac sign.

2. Leo

Leo, the Moon enters your zodiac sign once every month, and when it does, you become purely magnetic. You love the attention, and you find that when people acknowledge how incredible you are, it makes you feel good inside. You feel like you're on top of the world, right where you ought to be!

Today's perfect for sharing your brilliant ideas. You are in an incredibly ideal situation to be heard and admired for your intellectual prowess. If you need to pitch a project or make a game plan for future activities, this is the ideal time to work toward it. No matter what you do, you will be heard and seen.

3. Taurus

Taurus, for you, the best day is a day when everything is peaceful and calm. You love it when everyone is happy. No one is complaining. You set the tone for an environment where people feel comfortable being themselves on September 17.

Today's perfect for planning an impromptu family outing if the weather works. You may have a sweet and honest heart-to-heart conversation that breaks the ice in a touchy area, but now it can be healed and resolved. You'll be viewed as a trusted leader by those closest to you.

Your listening skills will be strong, and you'll ease into the day knowing that the nurture and care you extend to others will be given back to you by the universe itself.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, the energy of a Leo Moon works out nicely for you since its low-key determined energy matches your own. What makes today one of the best horoscopes you'll experience all week is how easily career doors swing open for you.

You'll be viewed as a desirable person in the workplace with go-to potential. It's ideal for you to take the initiative, even if you've felt undermined or overlooked in the past. You will be visible now, and there will be less doubt about your capacity for growth.

Staying visible is a crucial part of what helps you succeed in all aspects of your life. Do so, even if that means owning up to your vulnerabilities; weaknesses can be viewed as strengths. If you're looking for a new role with a different company, submit your resume. Be sure to include something in your cover letter that makes it stand out from the rest. Don't be afraid to go for what you want. Chances are, you'll get it.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, relationships are what will give you a sense of happiness and joy on September 17. You are a social zodiac sign, even though you can be emotionally detached. You care deeply for your community and embrace the uniqueness in yourself and others.

So, today's best horoscope comes to you through your friendships. You're the type of person who feels like a win for a friend is a win for yourself. This day is perfect for asking how you can be of service to others who you know need help. You may be using your mind to solve problems and give advice in a way that is unparalleled and timely.

Today, dedicated cooperation and teambuilding are essential in all your relationships. If you see a way to work with others, explore it. The door you knock on may open up to a world of possibilities for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.