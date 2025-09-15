3 Zodiac Signs Make Significant Progress In Their Lives On September 16, 2025

On September 16, 2025, three zodiac signs make significant progress in their lives. We're looking at how balance meets drive. On this day, we have a blend of emotions taking place, and for three zodiac signs, we make some serious progress. We don't push too hard, but we get things done.

This day's Venus-Mars alignment sets the tone for meaningful progress. We think before we move, but we don't think for too long. There's a hint of impulsiveness taking place during this transit, but it's all good. It's a matter of trusting our sense of timing. We don't overthink it, but we do not make unwise moves, either. We take the chance when it shows up for us, and because we aren't hesitating unnecessarily, we find ourselves creating true momentum.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Something feels very personal to you when it comes to this Venus-Mars transit, Libra. You may notice that there's a shift heading your way, and it's a good one. Career moves at this time feel like they're about to take you all the way to the top.

Advertisement

This alignment on September 16 gives you confidence in your choices. The kindness of Venus and the drive of Mars show you that you don’t have to go one way or another. Rather, you can embrace both. This is where that balance and drive thing comes into play.

Progress is yours, and it’s not fleeting. Don't overthink it, Libra, but do something about it. What starts today is built to last. Take that chance and go with it.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When Venus aligns with Mars, your zodiac sign comes alive. This is a day when your determination to make something of yourself really gets a power hit. You can feel it in your bones, Scorpio. Things are about to change for the better.

You may feel more motivated than usual, but also more centered, which is always a good thing. This sense of balance helps you act with purpose instead of urgency. You know just what you're doing.

The universe is rewarding your persistence and your ability not to waste time. What unfolds on September 16 shows you that your efforts haven’t been wasted. You're on the way to a major breakthrough. Yes, it's happening, Scorpio.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You've always been happy to work in your own little bubble, knowing that what goes on inside that bubble makes you happy and even gleeful. You and that imagination of yours always come through, Pisces.

When Venus aligns with Mars on September 16, you may see something change, as in, your dreams now look like they may be coming true. Ooh! How sweet, and how totally unexpected! And yet, there you are, ready for it all to manifest.

Advertisement

This is when you go from dreamer to schemer, as you now know that you can make significant progress if you stick with your original ways. You've been true to yourself, and now your world is about to get bigger and better.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.