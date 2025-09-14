3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With The Cancer Moon On September 15, 2025

Starting with the Cancer Moon on September 15, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era. On Sunday, we are looking at an obvious shift toward renewal and inner stability. This lunar phase feeds us and reminds us to take seriously what truly matters.

The Cancer Moon marks the beginning of something new for at least three zodiac signs. This transit feels soft, but there's energy there, too, and we can feel it in our bones. It inspires us. Three zodiac signs in particular will come to know that to change our destiny, we have to have a very positive attitude. This is what brings in the great fortune, and that works perfectly on this day.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Moon entering your sign begins a new cycle of good fortune for you, Cancer. You feel stronger, more in tune with what you want out of life, and much more aware of your direction.

Advertisement

On September 15, you will notice opportunities falling into place with more ease, which actually may be shocking. It sure is good to see things go your way, Cancer, and you will feel grateful that it's all starting to take shape.

Whether in relationships or personal growth, the energy is supportive and kind to you. This is the start of a brighter era in your world. The universe is showing you that your fortune lies in trusting the cycles that guide you forward. Interesting!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Cancer Moon brings good fortune, Virgo, and you'll feel it when it comes to security and safety. At this time, you'll see that you are more confident in your choices and more at peace with where you are heading in life.

September 15 changes many things for you, and so much of what's taking place is helped by your own ability to adapt. Emotionally, you're strong, and that's the key to this day's great fortune.

You no longer feel stuck in uncertainty. Instead, you feel ready to take on new challenges as you know that you can handle them. Fortune comes to you as calm, which is a rare thing in your world, Virgo. But still, it is a thing that makes sense and brings you relief.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Even though you're already a pretty emotionally deep person, Pisces, you'll find that during a transit like the Cancer Moon, you're able to use that emotionality to find peace with yourself and others. This is a day that brings on trust in the home and in professional situations.

You're in tune with what goes on around you, and often you are even empathetic. You feel deeply, and there are times when that actually hurts you. Not this time, though.

Advertisement

On September 15, the universe shows you that you can be emotional and still rational and confident, Pisces. The universe is guiding you toward abundance and peace, and this is what good fortune looks like for you on this day.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.