5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On August 23, 2025

On August 23, 2025, five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes. The New Moon is in Virgo on Saturday, and the world feels like it’s been stripped down to its scaffolding. Clarity is the biggest gift today, as you can finally see past the distractions. You’re focused entirely on the bare bones of what needs tending to.

Virgo doesn’t rush you into grand declarations. Rather, it hands you a pen, a notebook, and a quiet room, and leaves you to it so you can determine what systems will hold you when motivation fades. On Saturday, think about the habits that will honor you six months from now. You don’t have to rush with Virgo, because it doesn’t concern itself with instant gratification or a dramatic change. Build something that works in the shadows and outlives your fleeting moods to find your lucky break.

1. Virgo

Virgo, it’s your cosmic new year, but don’t expect the confetti to fall in a perfect arc or the champagne to pop on cue. This isn’t the kind of fresh start you can post on Instagram. Rather, it’s the kind that happens in silence, behind closed doors.

Your luck will find you on August 23 when you finally decide you’re done running the same loops in your head. This muse doesn’t want you in sequins, it wants you in sweatpants with a highlighter, drawing up your 90-day plan like it’s a love letter to your future self. On Saturday, commit to making the appointment or have that conversation you've been avoiding. August 23 sets the tone for your future, and you’re not here for a surface-level glow-up.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, there’s ambition, and then there’s alignment. While both can take you places, only one will take you home. On August 23, you’re standing at the foot of a ladder, and it’s so tempting to climb simply because it’s there. The view is promising, but if it’s not the ladder you’re meant to climb up, then the view won’t mean anything when you get to the top.

Grip the reins and steer toward a definition of success that doesn’t just look good on paper but feels good in your bones. If you stopped chasing the applause, what would you start chasing instead?

3. Pisces

Pisces, love isn’t a trophy you get for endlessly people pleasing. It’s not the gold star on a chart you’ve been quietly filling with your best, most selfless behavior. You’ve been giving and bending, reshaping yourself until the outline barely matches the soul inside it.

Now, the tide turns, and you have one of the very best horoscopes on August 23 because it's a day you feel both loved and respected. Sit in the room as your full self and trust that the right people will adjust to you, not the other way around.

Love that trims you down isn’t love. And you, dear Pisces, are not a gallery piece. You’re the entire ocean. Stop making yourself small enough to fit inside someone else’s frame.

4. Leo

Leo, somewhere along the way, the world convinced you that your worth could be tallied in likes, followers, or whatever engagement rate the algorithm gods have deemed worthy this week. But your value is older and wilder than that, born long before our sense of value came from strangers online.

The Virgo New Moon energy leads to a very good horoscope for you on Saturday. Use it to audit where you’ve been overspending your magic. Which rooms do you walk into that leave you emptier than when you arrived? You are the treasure here, and the only algorithm worth serving is the one that keeps your soul fed.

5. Gemini

Gemini, you’ve been living in your own life like it’s a short-term rental. Keeping the walls blank and the corners impersonal, as if you might leave at any moment. But you belong here.

This is the season to take the keys back to your life and make it your own. Cook the recipe your grandmother made when you feel a little nostalgic. Frame the photo that makes you laugh every time you see it. Slowly build the walls where there are none, and tear down the ones that block the light.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.