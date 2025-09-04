3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On September 5, 2025

Starting on September 5, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Mars square Jupiter definitely brings about intense feelings, and these astrological signs are going to make good use of that intensity.

If there's one thing we'd like to see in our lives at this point, it's the knowledge that we have influence over our environment. We aren't in the mood to sit around and wait for things to happen to us. We want to be part of the force majeure that changes everything. For three zodiac signs, this transit will serve as a turning point. This is when we walk into our own power. No more victim mentality here. We are strong, courageous, and if change is needed, then we will make it happen.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

During the transit of Mars square Jupiter, you'll come to understand that you can't wait forever for change to show up. You have to be the one who creates the change, and you have to go after it with determination and conviction.

On September 5 you’ll feel a push to take action on something you’ve been holding back on. You've come to see that you do this weird kind of procrastination a lot. But on Friday you recognize the error of your ways and you do something about it.

Taking control of your life and your actions is where the true power is. You aren't here to boss people around and you're starting to care less about what others think of you as well. This day's power play looks like finding happiness by just being yourself.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Change is necessary, and with Mars square Jupiter doing some heavy influencing on your life, Gemini, you feel psyched to get to work on that transformation. On September 5, you will count yourself as officially ready.

This transit marks the beginning of a very powerful cycle, and it's one you are, by no means, going to miss out on. The risks may seem big, but the rewards are larger. You're as brave as they get, so what's to stop you?

Your adaptability helps you handle the shift with ease, but it also puts you in the right headspace to own the power that is already yours. There's no going backwards now, Gemini. Stay the course and reap the rewards.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

If you wake up on this day and feel like you need to make that one important decision that you've been debating in your mind, then do yourself a favor, Libra, and make the move. Decide and get it over with.

During the transit of Mars square Jupiter, your sense of what is right and what is wrong is particularly strong, and that means you should listen to your gut. You'll see that on September 5, the power is with you, and you can clearly see what you need to do in terms of this decision.

Strength of mind is with you on this day, so don't overthink it. Just take a chance and see what comes of it. You're moving towards positivity and light, so trust that the universe is nudging you in the right direction. Mars power is not to be shrugged off.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.