4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, August 26

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on August 26, 2025. Mercury will square Lilith on Tuesday, revealing what you want in your life more than anything in the world, even the things you're afraid to admit you crave.

Lilith is the dark side of the Moon, symbolizing your carnal and raw desires. Desire is so important when you want to attract abundance and luck. Desire is the deepest form of care that a person can experience. It's rooted in authenticity, and it is magnetic.

Abundance and luck are attracted to a person who knows what they want from life, even if that thing feels taboo or scary. It's hard to admit you want to be rich or that you want to live a life that others don't. It's tough to be the outlier. However, that's what Lilith teaches you to be. And that's what Mercury tells you to admit you long to do.

On Tuesday, something happens that fosters courage and bravery in four zodiac signs, allowing them to reconcile this within themselves. These zodiac signs begin to realize that they were designed with a specific purpose, and that is written on their hearts. Rather than live life small, four astrological signs decide to run with their passions and go for them.

1. Leo

Leo, you attract abundance and luck on Tuesday because not only do you realize you are who you are, but there are many more people like you. You are part of a tribe, and as a courageous zodiac sign who isn't afraid to go for what you want, you break the glass ceiling.

You attract significant abundance and luck on August 26 through your mind, and your thoughts influence your commitments. Those thoughts also bring the right circumstances into your life, and they give you a sense of peace.

Starting today, you may be offered a dream that you can barely believe is real, only because it's a secret desire you thought could not happen to you. But somehow, during Mercury square Lilith, it does — and it will.

All things come to the light, and when opportunity presents itself, it's to help you see that there's nothing wrong with who you are. Your bravery and courage become inspirational. You are made for a particular purpose. That purpose enables you to connect with other people who want the same things that you do, but have been hiding like you.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you are what you think, and what you believe helps you to build the life you feel proud to live. Today, you attract significant abundance and luck through your partnerships, including both personal and professional ones. Lilith connects your passions with your career, and it's what makes you uniquely designed to handle a particular task.

This specialness you bring to the table leaves others in admiration of your talents and skills. There are few out there in the world who do things like you do, and no one who is precisely as you are. You are an innovative zodiac sign, and having Mercury in your partnership sector means people are taking notice, and they might even be talking about how great you are. Soon, you'll find out.

Mercury square Lilith becomes a standout energy for you on August 26. Each helps you connect the dots in your life, allowing you to share your knowledge and skills and then attract significant abundance and luck as a result. You're a leader and a mentor; you're not afraid to share your expertise on how to do something well, because you enjoy seeing others level up. Don't be scared to humble brag when it makes sense to do so. Be open and transparent. Be yourself.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you attract significant abundance and luck in your career because you are destined for great things. Lilith in your sign reveals how the darker side of your personality is helpful and valuable. You know how to research things in ways that others do not. You can uncover hidden facts.

You easily solve mysteries. When you sense something is wrong, you don't sit on it and wait. Instead, you go digging to figure out why. Curiosity with skill are your two superpowers, and it's what helps you to attract the opportunities you need in your life.

You may feel slightly uneasy about the fact that you're such a super sleuth because you don't want others to judge you for how much you look at what is going on around you. However, knowledge is power, and you know where to find what you need.

You never know who will need this particular skill that you possess. It's in good hands, right, Scorpio? Better you than someone else!

4. Taurus

Taurus, a funny thing happens when you have Lilith in your house of intimacy and secret resources. You start to discover things that you didn't know you had in common with people who are closest to you.

They may have spotted traits and talents in you that were dormant or that you hid. But when Mercury encourages you to open up to people you care about, you begin to see that those individuals have always been supportive of you.

They care for you and want to see you succeed. It's a healing time for you, Taurus, because despite your best efforts to hide parts of yourself that you felt were unacceptable, you learn people have been waiting for you to find the courage to be honest.

This is why August 26 is a major game-changing day for you in so many ways. It helps you to attract abundance and luck in your life that was there all along; you just needed to go for it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.