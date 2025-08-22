4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, August 23

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on August 23, 2025. The Virgo New Moon rises on Saturday, providing the clean slate these astrological signs have been needing.

Fresh starts aren't always planned, like when you're blindsided by a sudden layoff from a job or even a breakup. There are moments when you think that you will have more time to accomplish a goal or finish a project, but then, when you go to start, you realize that moment is gone. These experiences feel like a crisis point, but they inspire us to discard the old and replace it with something new.

Daily habits are what create abundance, including good health, wealth, wellness, peace, and overall happiness. So on August 23, when the New Moon happens in Virgo (a zodiac sign whose energy is dedicated to the details, routines, your health, and even small pets), you can feel that the winds of change begin. Your routines create your luck, and it is time to fine-tune them so you can make your dreams come true. What ritual may help these signs attract significant abundance or luck this Saturday? Let's find out.

1. Cancer

Cancer, on August 23, you are ready to create abundance by the power of your words. What you say either solidifies an old mindset or helps you to embrace a new one. There's a neuroscience behind words. Have you ever called yourself a name that you know you shouldn't use, like lazy or foolish? On Saturday, the New Moon in Virgo invites you to stop doing that.

You can replace negative words with powerful ones that cause a light switch to go off in your mind. When you choose positive words, you linguistically stimulate new roads of thinking in your mind, and that helps you to stop old patterns and begin new ones.

Start by writing in a journal and identifying areas that you know need improvement. Be gentle with yourself when you fall into bad habits that have been ingrained in your DNA for years. You can create abundance and luck in any area of life that you want to focus on. What words might someone who is speaking to a friend use? Start there and speak to yourself that way.

2. Virgo

Virgo, it's that beautiful time of the year that makes your world fresh from top to bottom. You have the Sun in your zodiac sign, and now an intense, radically charged New Moon at the Aries point! What this means for you is that you are not only ready to do the usual, which is begin again in preparation for a fresh start and birthday year. You also want to reinvent your life in such a dramatic way that people wonder what happened.

Why did you change, and what was the inspiration behind your entire makeover? The rituals you can start at this time of your life to significantly attract abundance and luck begin with the basics. How do you present yourself to the world? Start there. Do you do your hair and nails a certain way? Perhaps it's time for a mini-makeover and a quick updo. Do you wear a signature perfume? See if it's outdated and choose a different scent that represents the you you want to present to the world.

New Moons are cosmic downloads of information, and you have a changeable mind. You can become unified with who you are now and what you want to be in the future, starting with today. Think, but go beyond thoughts. Feel what happens in your soul when you consider a particular habit, and if it doesn't sit right with you, change it until you find what does.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, no one works as hard as you do, except for maybe Virgo. So, when the New Moon takes place in the sign that rules work, you are ready to roll up your sleeves and get started. You may have been waiting for the right moment to begin a new project or dream, and today's the perfect time to start.

On August 23, you realize how your thinking has held you back. You knew that the world was rapidly changing, but you didn't realize how much. You understand that to stay on top of your game, you have to roll with the times. So, whatever area of your career or personal life needs to level up, you are ready for it.

Your mindset changes as you age. How you approach life's decisions has proven to be an asset for you. However, you now realize that you must embrace innovation and adopt new ways of doing things. This means changing your daily habits and one step beyond: your personal life philosophy. This requires opening your mind to great thinkers and philosophers who share knowledge about how the mind works to attract abundance and luck.

You're going to dive into podcasts, books, and articles online that help you capture what those routines are and how you need to remain actively involved with the law of attraction. Soon, you'll be on your way to significantly attracting abundance and luck into your life.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you are in a very unique position on August 23, and it all starts with the New Moon in Virgo. This New Moon brings the power of fellowship into your life. Where people gather together, their collective mind's power can produce incredible results. You will attract significant luck and abundance by the company you keep, as they will help you fine-tune yourself to the correct pitch of everything you want in life.

Money carries with it a very different vibration from love. Since you're one of the most loving zodiac signs in astrology, this requires a lot of effort from you, but with help from successful individuals who already know how to manifest wealth in their lives, you can accomplish great things for yourself.

You may still have an altruistic attraction to money. Your desires almost always involve who you will help and how. But the universe is not closing the door on you now. As you change your mindset, your frequency follows. The next thing you know, you attract people, abundance and luck into your life. For you, this day is going to be a day where you win.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.