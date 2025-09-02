3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again After September 3, 2025

After September 3, 2025, three zodiac signs will finally feel happy again. This day's transit, Mercury square Uranus, is very important to us, as it has the power to jolt us into a new way of thinking. Uranus always brings out-of-the-box thoughts.

On September 3, mental blocks dissolve, and freedom of thought occurs. We see ourselves as happy, free people during this time, and it's not a thing we're going to let pass us by. For three zodiac signs, this is the day to release the sadness that once defined us so that we may allow lightness back into our lives. We see the good, and this time, we're not letting it go unnoticed. Sadness, be gone.

1. Gemini

On this day, September 3, expect a change of perspective, Gemini. What you once felt was set in stone now seems to be more fluid and able to change. And, on this day, you play a big part in how it changes.

The transit Mercury square Uranus has a terrific effect on the way you decide to open your mind. It happens in a minute. You have shifted the way you think, and now you're willing to follow through.

The most obvious shift takes place in how much sadness you allow yourself to feel. You don't want to be the person who indulges in self-pity, and so, you make up your mind to change for the better. You embrace joy, Gemini, and it makes a hugely positive difference in your life.

2. Sagittarius

You'll be looking at certain things in your life from a different point of view during Mercury square Uranus. What you'll find, Sagittarius, is that you'd much rather opt for freedom and happiness over that nonstop feeling of sadness that you've been lugging around.

It's just so not you, Sagittarius. The last thing you want in this life is to be attached to something as heavy as pain, regret, or sadness. Who needs it? Certainly not you. It's in your personality to see it, name it, and walk away from it.

This is a day to trust your mind and intuition, Sagittarius. Understanding comes quickly, and with it, the sadness you’ve carried starts to dissolve, making room for renewed energy.

3. Pisces

If you've been feeling as though you can't make any proper decisions simply because your mind is too clouded with emotions, then you'll be pleasantly surprised on September 3. During this day's transit, Mercury square Uranus, you'll finally get a chance to get back on track again, Pisces.

You have allowed too much space in your life to be consumed with sadness, regret, and guilt. You're only now starting to understand that this is not what you want to dedicate your life to.

This is a day to welcome mental breakthroughs, Pisces. When you give yourself a break from overthinking everything, sadness comes to an end. You can do this. Trust that happiness is your birthright.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.