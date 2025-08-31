4 Zodiac Signs Have An Important Revelation On September 1, 2025

On September 1, 2025, four zodiac signs will have an important revelation. Welcome to September. While it's Neptune retrograde, it's also good to take into account the fact that we have several other transits taking place all month long. We're not only looking at Neptune in retrograde, but Pluto, Lilith, and Chiron as well.

Saturn leaves Aries, and Uranus goes direct at this time, too. On September 1, four zodiac signs get to experience how Neptune works its magic on us during its retrograde season. It's day one, and we are ready!

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Neptune retrograde shows you what has been hidden in plain sight. For you, Taurus, this could mean a realization about a relationship or even a truth about your own habits. On September 1, you may feel as though a veil has lifted. It may be unsettling at first, but you will recognize that this insight gives you the power to make better choices.

Advertisement

The message for you is clear: clarity is here, and it is most definitely a great gift. With it, you are no longer at the mercy of confusion. You see your life with honesty, and this is the foundation for real hope in the future.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Gemini, Neptune retrograde asks you to pause and reconsider what you’ve been believing. That may be hard for you to do, as you are someone who really relies upon those beliefs. Still, something hasn't been working for you, and now, you're ready to look at it.

This is the day you begin to separate wishful thinking from genuine possibility. September 1 shows you that thinking outside the box may be what brings you freedom. The universe is giving you a sign that truth is your ally. When you welcome it, you’ll see that your path forward is clearer, sharper, and far more promising than you thought. It's OK, Gemini. Go with it.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Neptune retrograde might make you feel restless, Capricorn, but on September 1, something important is revealed to you. You may discover a truth about your work that alters the way you look at it.

You may find that your perspective is challenged and that you are up to the task. Nothing here has you shying away. You're being guided toward what truly matters, and this could mean letting go of what was only a distraction.

The message you receive on this day is one of empowerment. With clarity and a strong mind, you can move forward with renewed focus. You've built something special, and you're about to give it a tune-up.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

For you, Pisces, Neptune retrograde feels personal. On September 1, you may feel as though you are finally seeing yourself clearly, without the haze of illusion. This may be surprising, but it will also be freeing.

You may recognize where you have been too forgiving or where boundaries have blurred. You got hurt along the way. This awareness does not take away from your compassion, but it does give you sharper direction.

Advertisement

The universe is reminding you that truth is love. The message you receive today is one of clarity and strength, showing you that honesty is the first step toward becoming the person you most want to be. That's a good thing to pay attention to, Pisces.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.