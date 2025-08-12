4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck Starting On August 13

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on August 13, 2025. Wednesday holds the promise that no matter what happens, you can get everything you want and more. Thanks to the Venus-Jupiter conjunction and Mercury shadow abundance, luck arrives in the form of love. Venus, the planet of money, beauty and property, will bond strongly with Jupiter starting today and lasting for an entire week.

Jupiter sparks luck, while Venus sparks beautiful love. Since their mutual energy is in Cancer, a soulmate connection could happen. When something good happens, but you can't share it with the person you love, it doesn't feel like luck or abundance. You feel slightly empty and wish the person you want were there to enjoy the moment with you. This is where Mercury's shadow steps in. As Mercury retraces over the degrees in Leo it once navigated before retrograde began, a past relationship gets repaired, and second changes start.

So, today, four zodiac signs genuinely have a chance to get all the abundance and luck their hearts desire. Their dreams come true, and more importantly, a lost love who belongs back in their life is finally found for good.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you attract abundance and luck into your life on August 13, 2025, through the power of self-love. You learned a few valuable lessons over the last few weeks. And, during today's Venus-Jupiter conjunct in your house of healing, you realize that you made some mistakes. You're ready to own up and when you do, the people you love take notice. They know how hard it is for you to admit when you are wrong, and you don't do it often. But when you do, it's sincere, it's thought out, and you have done the work to avoid a similar mistake in the future.

This genuine apologetic energy matches well with Mercury's shadow in your zodiac sign. Mercury retrograde taught you to be wiser. You've learned, and now, you are whole. You want to embrace all the abundance life can bring with the people (or person) you love.

You feel like you deserve to be happy, and they deserve to be happy with you because true love won, and nothing is greater than knowing you have found someone in your life who can forgive and forget and move on. That's true abundance and luck that is rare and hard to come by.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you attract abundance and luck on August 13, through the power of optimistic belief. Jupiter in your zodiac sign from now through next year has helped you to see the spiritual connection between your thoughts and actions. You can be hard on yourself and push others away out of frustration, but things are changing. You prefer to pull loved ones closer so that they know you appreciate their support, even if you didn't seem to in the past.

When Jupiter started to connect with Venus in your zodiac sign on Monday, your heart changed. Today, you can feel your main character energy increasing. You want the people you've hurt to know that you're sorry for breaking their hearts, and you need them back in your life. You are happy, and you want to share this joy with those who deserve it.

Today, as Mercury works through its shadow phase, you start a healing journey of personal growth and empowerment. You're not afraid to admit you felt emotionally bankrupt before, but that was the past. Now, you feel rich, full of love, and you want to share the bounty. The friends who value you will see this change in you and give you the second chance you desire. That is what true luck and abundance are: opportunities that bring a smile to your face because of your friends.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you are so picky about your relationships that when you make a friend, it's a friend for life. You can be emotionally cool at times, and when you feel like you need to be alone, you may push a person away, not realizing how much it hurts you both to be apart. But today's abundance and luck teach you two things: not to take people for granted and not to lose sight of how rare a real friend is.

So, when Mercury's shadow happens in your house of relationships, you may find it so surprising that a person you used to know would be back in your life as a true friend. This can be a huge lesson for you to learn. One so substantial that it sets a foundation for what abundance and luck look like in a relationship.

Jupiter and Venus grow your sense of intimacy and alleviate fear of being close. You want to offer transparency, and you can give it. You see that when you change, everything and everyone else changes as well. Although some relational repairs may still be needed for the broken communication, today marks a significant step in a new direction. And, you feel good about it.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the world may seem to be flipped on its head on August 13, but for you, there is a lot to be said about luck when your ruling planet, Jupiter, connects with Venus in Cancer. Secrets get disclosed, and you aren't a big fan of secret keepers.

You know that you prefer to be open and honest, and when someone keeps secrets to themselves, it sends up a red flag and you shut down. However, during Mercury's shadow in Leo, you start to view things in a new light.

That new light helps you to forgive a person who may not have intentionally hurt you, but they did. Today, on August 13, you begin the process of forgiveness, and that alone helps you feel lucky and abundant in many ways.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.