4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On August 8

Four zodiac signs experience some major abundance and luck on August 8, 2025. On Friday, the Moon enters Aquarius, expanding our ability to attract good fortune. The Moon blossoms into a Full Moon on Saturday, so for now, we are focused on what needs to change. This Moon is special because it involves a relationship with Pluto, the planet of transformation, and it empowers us to take the necessary actions.

We aren't just letting go to clear away energy for no reason. We are changing our lives to make room for something more. Since Aquarius is the zodiac sign associated with networks and friendship, we might be changing our social group. Negative influences block luck. So, for now, we look at who shouldn't be on our team and how to replace negative connections with a healthier social group. New friends mean new opportunities, and those encounters are often full of significant abundance and good fortune.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, you experience significant luck and abundance in your personal life on August 8, 2025. The Aquarius Moon is taking place in your zodiac sign, and it invites you to evaluate your life with intense focus, particularly as it relates to your friendships. You are a free-spirited zodiac sign. But when people try to tell you what to do with your life or try to override your inner voice, you find it annoying.

You may feel the need to establish firm and clear boundaries on August 8. You don't want to hold on out of duty, instead, you gain clarity of vision for your personal life, which helps you negate any energy being drained by feelings of frustration. You take a step in the direction of authenticity, and this place of truth enables you to create space for healthier relationships.

2. Leo

Leo, you attract abundance and luck by proclaiming your independence from partnerships that involve codependency. You are a hard-working and tenacious zodiac sign, and you like to be respected by others. You dislike it when you feel that control issues are a problem, and you especially don't want anything controlling your life through unhealthy means.

The Moon in Aquarius brings a desire to put yourself back in the lion's seat due to Pluto's powerful influence over this Moon's energy. You can see what needs to be done to take your life in a more improved direction for significant abundance and luck. It's normal for people to drift apart. If you have to stand alone, so be it.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you experience significant abundance and luck in your home life on August 8, 2025. With the Moon entering Aquarius, you start to think about what you need to be happy. You see what has been working, and you choose changes for personal improvement.

So when the Moon is in Aquarius and it connects with your ruler, transformative Pluto, you see things in a new light. You know what will make you comfortable. The systems that need to be put into place for you to accomplish your goals will happen. You'll make sure of it.

4. Taurus

Taurus, the Moon in Aquarius brings a long-awaited career goal into fruition, and you aren't here to let it go by without seizing the moment. On August 8, 2025, you realize that you have to do things that make sense to you. You have to enjoy your work and the people you partner with.

You want to be around allies you trust and no one else. So this is the day, you decide to power up and get things in order. Hey, adult friendships can change for the worse, and that's OK. Letting go can be done without fear. The Moon and Pluto in Aquarius provide you with ample courage, and you plan to use it..

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.