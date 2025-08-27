Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 28, 2025

On August 28, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. When Uranus aligns with Neptune, as it does on Thursday, change and inspiration blend into a powerful wave of possibility. This is the kind of transit that brings renewed motivation, and we can all use some of that.

On Thursday, something that once felt stuck begins to move, and we can sense that life is starting to flow in a more positive direction. We are all for it; in fact, we invite it in. August 28 brings us a new way of thinking about an old idea. Because of the unique way Uranus makes us feel, we might be able to see things in a positive way that inspires our next move. This is, indeed, when life gets so much better for us all, but especially for three zodiac signs.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

When Neptune and Uranus align, it feels like a breath of fresh air for your personal life, Cancer. You may find yourself feeling lighter and more optimistic without even knowing exactly why. It's not a bad feeling, that's for sure!

Advertisement

Uranus in alignment with Neptune brings a change in perspective that makes your old worries seem far less relevant. You’re ready to look forward to the future instead of dwelling on what’s behind you. This is key to a much better and happier life.

The improvement begins the moment you decide to welcome the idea of newness. You aren't obligated to stay in one place forever, Cancer. This transit proves it.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, this Uranus-Neptune transit encourages you to see beyond your usual limits, and only you know just how limiting you can make things for yourself at times. Something just clicks on August 28, and you'll find that there’s more than one way forward.

Uranus in alignment with Neptune blends insight with intuition, helping you break free from routines that no longer serve you. That's huge for you, Virgo, and something you need to take advantage of.

Life starts feeling better very quickly because you’re finally willing to try something new, and once you get on that track, there's no stopping you. It's all good.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

For you, Pisces, this Uranus-Neptune alignment feels like a personal awakening. Pay close attention to your dreams during this transit, as there may be hints at what's to come. While you are always intuitive by nature, you are particularly clairvoyant during this phase.

On August 28, you may realize that one of your most dramatic dreams is ready to be realized, and that's pretty exciting. Don't fall into the trap of doubting yourself. Not now, Pisces. Not when so many aspects are falling into place for you.

Advertisement

Life improves the moment you trust that what inspires you most is also what can carry you forward. This is a day of high creativity and brilliant clarity. Stay with it, Pisces, and let it light your way.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.