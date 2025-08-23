The Pain Of Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 24

After August 24, 2025, the pain of loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. There's a good reason why this day helps to end the loneliness of those who suffer from it, and it's because the Jupiter-Moon alignment is all about warmth and connection.

While we all stand to find ourselves in a very heartwarming situation during this day, three zodiac signs in particular really benefit from this transit. We're looking at how Jupiter expands our emotional state and how, when the planet works with the Moon, we want to reach out to others. Loneliness can be self-inflicted, but on this day, we want to break the mold. We want out, and we will find ourselves in a very loving situation.

1. Cancer

Reaching out isn't always the easiest thing for you, Cancer. While you know in your heart that it may very well be up to you to do so, it still feels like pushing a boulder up a mountain.

That's why, during this Jupiter-Moon alignment, you get an assist from the cosmos. The universe pushes you to trust in your own courage and do something about your lonely state of being.

You have come to realize that you're the one who gets to save yourself, and that waiting for someone else to be the hero is not logical. You are the hero in your story on August 24, and you'll be happy to know that it all ends happily.

2. Leo

If anyone knows the feeling of being all alone in a crowded room, it's you, Leo. Yet, that doesn't stop you from trying. You don't like being alone, and that's OK. There are many people who feel exactly as you do.

But, as you know, being social is a thing that has its time. Sometimes the loneliness you feel comes as a result of consciously spending too much time away from people. That's OK, too.

Jupiter is hard to deny when it comes to friendliness and the idea of reaching out, and you feel particularly friendly during this lovely transit. This will push you out of your funk and help you join the human race once again. All is well in your world, Leo. Have no fear.

3. Capricorn

There are times in your life when you insist on doing things your way, and if that means doing them alone, then so be it. You are a very strict person at times, Capricorn, and this has led to you feeling a bit isolated.

That's all well and good until it hits you that you feel seriously lonely. You don't like that, and you know that it's up to you to make it go away. So, with the help of Jupiter's expansive, friendly nature, you reach out and get your social energy going again.

The thing with you, Capricorn, is that you love being with people. You just also love being alone, and that's when things get slightly sad for you. August 24 reminds you that you're a party animal and that you should get yourself back out there and party!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.