3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On August 23

Starting on August 23, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity. When the Moon squares Uranus on Saturday, big changes arrive quickly and unexpectedly. Adjustments like this are not always easy to deal with, but it's definitely one of those situations that has us learning quick lessons that stick with us.

One of those lessons has to do with how we spend and save our money. We don't take this lightly, or rather, we don't anymore. As of August 23, we see the big picture when it comes to money, and we know the right moves to make. This energy works in favor of three zodiac signs, bringing about opportunities that lead to a fresh wave of prosperity. We didn't know we had money smarts in our destiny, and yet, something has changed, and now we feel as though we could actually pull it off. Wealth and prosperity has arrived!

1. Aries

For you, Aries, Moon square Uranus delivers a breakthrough that helps you move past a block that’s been slowing your progress. You didn't know it existed, and now that it's grabbed your attention, you are on top of it.

On August 23, you may see a sudden change in circumstances that opens a door to new income, and you can handle that. In fact, you were born to handle it. Your willingness to act quickly is what determines how far you can go with this. If prosperity is the goal, then keep at it, as the signs are looking good.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This lunar transit may shake up your usual plans, but the result works in your favor. This is something you'll feel very good about by the end of the day, Capricorn. Moon square Uranus points out an unconventional route to the stability you’ve been seeking.

On August 23, pay attention to opportunities that seem out of the ordinary or even the ones that seem to come out of nowhere. This could be the key to the prosperity you’ve been building toward.

You'll need to be flexible and open, but you, being as smart as you already are, know this. That you are already ready helps. One thing leads to another, and before you know it, you recognize that you've made the best move possible.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Moon square Uranus has a pretty obvious influence over you, Pisces, as this day is going to come with some serious change and a great surprise as well. August 23 lets you know that it's OK to feel uncomfortable with certain decisions that affect your finances.

This is when it's best to heed any gut feelings. If something doesn't feel right, then take a good, hard look at it. Why? What's going on? What is your intuition trying to tell you?

The answer will be revealed on this day, and you will see that by taking a different tack, financially, you can lead yourself back to a much more prosperous road. Pay attention to everything on this day, Pisces.

