3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Prosperous New Era Starting On July 28

Three Chinese zodiac signs are entering a prosperous new era the week of July 28, 2025. July is coming to a close, bringing with it any of the losses and hardships you might have endured. July is associated with the Chinese zodiac sign Horse, making it a time for pleasure and letting things unfold naturally. July is filled with the right opportunities, if a person is ready to seize them.

August, on the other hand, is the month of the Goat. The three Chinese zodiac signs entering a prosperous new era this week are some of the strongest. They'll find it easy to tap into their power, to be slick and slightly cunning. This works well for the animal signs that are bold and brave.

They aren't exactly opportunists, but where one person is weak, they just so happen to be strong in that area of life. Their personality traits and character fit in perfectly with what is needed in the moment to achieve luck and prosperity.

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, the last week of this month marks the beginning of a financially prosperous new era, starting on Monday, July 28. You're an ambitious self-starter, and you don't mind working harder than others when you need to roll up your sleeves and get things done. You're a natural leader, so when other animal signs are occupied and focused on other things, you find an opportunity.

On Monday, you may find a task that no one else wants to do, and it positions you in a positive light. On July 30, an Initiate day, you may be there to help a friend in need, and that allows you to discover something new about yourself that's enriching.

Financial prosperity stems from high self-esteem, which in turn fosters confidence and growth in self-respect. You start to trust yourself and your hunches more. Monday is just the starting point for you, and it's good energy that lasts the entire week.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, the week of July 28 - August 3, 2025, opens the door to opportunities as it closes a month that was dedicated to your animal sign.

You love a good time, and you enjoy taking risks. There's something fun and playful when you test turbulent waters. You feel free and capable. You run wild like the wind and learn things others don't. It's what makes life interesting to you.

The week may feel like a series of events that culminate in one point on August 1, 2025. On Friday, during what appears to be a disaster for others, you have an a-ha moment. It's an opportunity staring you right in the eyes. You take it and bam, a new era of prosperity begins.

This one may not line your pockets with money on the first day, but you could become profitable with what you gain from this week's vast experiences.

3. Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, you are loyal, faithful, and true blue. You are a friend to the friendless and a helper to those who need you. The week of July 28 - August 3, 2025, brings a lot of great karmic energy into your life.

Your big day arrives on Monday, a Balance Day. This is the perfect day for you to start your new prosperous era. But pay attention to the energy of the day itself. You must clash with a Dragon or a Rooster, and the conflict forces you to create balance, which means avoiding extremism and not trying too hard to please others. You want to avoid putting yourself at risk for the sake of your health, happiness, or security.

This week, your era is about the mind, and how solidly you maintain boundaries in life. Money may be a coveted asset, but time is where the gold is. Saving time means you also create wealth. And you'll find a way to get more of both this week.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.