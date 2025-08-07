3 Zodiac Signs Stop Living For Others & Put Themselves First On August 8

On August 8, 2025, three zodiac signs stop living for others and put themselves first. When the Moon conjuncts with Neptune, things can feel iffy. We aren't sure of what's going on, and because of that, we react emotionally. For three zodiac signs in particular, this can feel like a test of patience. We really need to get to the bottom of things, and now!

This isn’t about failure or doubt, but more along the lines of dealing with a situation and finally coming to terms with it. It’s about learning to trust ourselves when the clues aren’t obvious. The universe wants to see if we can stay strong and keep our integrity. On August 8, it's all about rising to the top of our situation and walking away feeling content, knowing we've done the right thing.

1. Aries

On this day, August 8, the only thing that gets on your nerves is the idea that you can't move quickly enough towards your goal. You have a plan and you've got the means and the energy to see it all through, yet the transit of the Moon conjunct Neptune seems to be throwing obstacles in your path.

Nothing really stops you, Aries, but it may end up frustrating you a bit, because you aren't able to see how any of this is actually good for you or your plan.

Still, in all, everything has its purpose. Even though what you're going through feels like a test, it's there for a reason. The upshot is that you get to do what you want. It just happens a little later than planned.

2. Gemini

You’re not sure what to believe on August 8, and that’s part of the challenge. With the Moon in conjunction with Neptune, everything feels a little too flexible, as if there are too many opinions available. This makes everything feel conflicted.

For you, Gemini, this is a test of discernment. This is where you have to shut out the noise and the opinions of the mob. Everyone wants a say, and on this day, it's really up to you what to do.

You already know the truth, and it's all yours. You don't need the sound of other people's voices at this time, so stop second-guessing yourself and just go with what you believe is right.

3. Scorpio

The emotional intensity of August 8 hits you harder than most people, Scorpio. With the Moon conjunct Neptune hovering around, you may feel that your imagination is in overdrive. This could be inspiring, or simply overwhelming.

The universe is trying to help you stay grounded, centered, and balanced at this time. Don’t let fear write the story for you, as you are more in control than you think.

This test is about trusting your emotions without letting them run wild. Step back. Take a breath, and witness what's going on. See what’s real before reacting. You’ll know exactly what to do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.