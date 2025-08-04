3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On August 5

Starting on August 5, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity. When the Moon squares Neptune, things aren't very clear at first. However, if we trust our instincts, we may just land on our feet. August 5 brings us a cosmic U-turn that points three zodiac signs in the direction of something more prosperous.

We are not chasing fantasies right now. In fact, we're taking our situations very seriously. We have given this a lot of thought, and we've discovered that we are not kept out of the loop where prosperity is concerned. Rather, we are entitled to it. This day's Neptune energy shows us that it's OK to dream big and project ourselves into a vision of wealth and prosperity. Here it comes.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You have always known exactly what to do to make your money grow, and to find yourself in a world that you can afford easily. The only problem here is putting that knowledge into action. You've hesitated until now, Gemini, but it's time to act.

Through the influence of Moon square Neptune, August 5 shows you that it's now or never, and making the right choice is imminent. You want it, and now, you are ready to follow through.

Prosperity is something you feel is yours for the asking. You know that you must work hard for it, and so you do just that. Squared Neptune energy reminds you that you can't dream it into being. You must work for it, and you do, Gemini.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

It's not like you plan it this way, but you tend to work in silence. And because nobody is bothering you, you get a lot of things done. You have your goals and dreams, but you aren't always aware of their maturity date.

On August 5, you will see that all of your intense work and preparation have finally begun to bear fruit, and this will lead to a much more prosperous season for you, Scorpio. During the day's transit, Moon square Neptune, you'll get to see that you did make the right choices, and they are paying off right now. Trusting your intuition is exactly what put you in this very fortunate position.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Neptune's influence on you is familiar, as it is your ruling planet. And even when squared with the Moon, you're able to churn out some real strong breakthrough material.

On August 5, you're looking at the idea that what you want is actually possible. It's not far-fetched or out of reach, Pisces. Prosperity is well within your grasp, and you are wise enough to follow the money.

Given your sensitive and intuitive nature, you are able to see and pick up on what many others can't, and this gives you an incredible advantage, Pisces. You are no longer saying things like, "That's just a dream." Instead, you are consciously making your dreams into reality. Keep up the good work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.