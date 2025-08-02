Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 3, 2025

After August 3, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. The Moon’s alignment with Pluto on August 3 marks a powerful closing chapter in some of our lives. This is the kind of shift that follows a long internal struggle. Things don’t necessarily get easier, but we do realize that we're no longer stuck.

For three zodiac signs in particular, this day shows us that everything is in a flux state. In other words, nothing lasts forever, not even pain or hardship. It's inspiring in a way, but that's what we get when Pluto rules the skies. It may even feel as though we're at the end of a particularly negative cycle, and phew! It really is over and done with. What a relief. We're stronger and wiser now, and totally over the hardships. A good day indeed.

1. Cancer

The last thing you need right now, Cancer, is more of what has already taken a major toll on you. Thankfully, you're in luck, as this hardship phase has finally come to an end. You can breathe easier now.

August 3 marks the end of whatever you've been going through, and it will register to you as true and real. During this Pluto alignment, you'll see that the main difference is all about how you see your own future.

Because you're now getting a very real break, you'll start to envision greatness. You aren't deterred any longer. You want to make room in your life for joy. That's big news, Cancer.

2. Virgo

You feel like you've done so much to create a certain kind of situation, and now you have proof of the fact that it didn't work. Still, you carry around with you the burden of what you believe to be failure.

But there is no failure here, Virgo. During this Pluto transit on August 3, you'll see that everything that happened took place for a reason. You get it now, and the lessons learned will serve you well.

All of this really means that you've come to a close on this one situation, and you are OK with it all. You don't want to live your life in pain, and so, you choose to change things. Your choice is a great one, Virgo.

3. Pisces

It's been a long road, and getting here, to this place in time, did not come without its rough times and hard edges. Still, you survived, and here you are thriving. Whatever hardships you endured, you're now on the other side of them.

Pluto's energy always brings with it the concept of major change. While there may have been a point when all you saw was destruction, you now understand just how damaging that kind of thinking can be.

So, you change. Quite simply, you take that beautiful transformative energy and you end the hardship in your life. You've come to trust your own judgment, and now, it's time to let in the good stuff. And good for you, Pisces!

