3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On August 1, 2025

Starting on August 1, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. This uplifting transit opens the door to something bigger, brighter, and more meaningful. For the three zodiac signs that are most affected by this day's transit, Moon trine Jupiter, the results are spectacular.

We've been wanting a serious change, and it always feels good to start the month off with something to reach for. For three zodiac signs in particular, it feels like life is finally starting to make more sense. The timing is right, and we are ready. Moon trine Jupiter creates a mood of optimism and possibility. It doesn’t erase the past, but it does help us see that the future has more room than we thought. There’s a sense of arrival here, as if we've finally crossed an important threshold.

1. Taurus

Usually, when you commit to something, you stick with it, Taurus. However, you are also sharp enough to know when the original plan needs a change. August 1 lets you know that where you're going is safe, so there's no need to worry.

During Moon trine Jupiter, opportunities make themselves very obvious to you. If it feels like they are suggesting you go off track, then do what you feel is right. Change is not something that needs to be radical, Taurus. This day's Jupiter energy shows you that even the slightest detour can end up guiding you to an entirely new and rewarding adventure.

2. Scorpio

Take a deep breath, Scorpio, and then let it out. Gently and easily. The days of intensity are finally coming to a close, and on August 1, you will get to experience the relaxing and easy vibe that comes along with the transit of Moon trine Jupiter.

What once felt like a whole lot of pressure now feels purposeful and directed. You feel the power of knowing what to do when the right moment calls for it. You feel as if all you can bring is goodness, and that is a beautiful thing.

You are now entering a new phase in your life, where you trust what you believe in and you go after it. It's a new month and a new you. Enjoy the ride, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

You’ve always had fantastic dreams, Sagittarius, but lately it's felt like they were stuck on hold. On August 1, Moon trine Jupiter removes some of that hold-up and lets you feel free and willful, once again.

Something you have been waiting on is finally falling into place. You didn't know what to expect, which makes it all feel so much more surprising and pleasing. This could potentially be the beginning of what you’ve been hoping for.

There’s joy in the air now, and it’s not fleeting. You remember who you are, and how great it is just being YOU, Sagittarius. Whatever you're moving into is built just for you. It's all love from here on out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.