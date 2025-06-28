3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Luck & Abundance From June 30 - July 6

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial luck and abundance the week of June 30 - July 6, 2025. There's a lot of positive energy flowing into your daily life from the start of the week through Sunday. On June 30, we have a day dedicated to initiating projects.

When you start something, even if it's unsuccessful, it creates momentum that fosters abundance. Monday is an ideal day to discuss what you want to manifest in your life. If you've important projects you've been sitting on and haven't started, then get moving on Monday.

To attract financial luck and abundance this week, make room for it. Take advantage of July 1, a Metal Sheep Remove Day. Shed what's not working and prepare for what will. Then, the last day that is perfect for attracting luck and abundance is July 5, 2025, a Wood Pig Initiate Day. Be open to new projects. Maintain a building mindset, regardless of whether it is relationship-oriented or career-focused, and you'll attract financial luck and abundance all week long.

1. Goat

Goat, one thing you're very good at is eliminating barriers. So, on July 1, a Metal Sheep Remove Day, you can laser in on what is holding you back in life.

Things like low confidence, lack of clarity or direction, and unnecessary fear should all be eliminated from your life. If you tend to speak negatively to yourself, this is the week to commit to cutting it out.

When you feel confused about what you want out of life, work on clarifying and defining it for yourself. Fear can flourish in these emotionally charged environments. So, you'll want to eliminate them from your life. While this may take time, Tuesday is a great day to start!

2. Pig

Pig, sometimes it doesn't matter what you do or how. What matters is that you start. Be who you are and who you want to be this week. Beginning on July 5, 2025, Yi Hai Wood Pig Initiate Day, you can initiate essential projects that help attract wealth and abundance. Start each day this week with a gratitude mindset.

Remember that you have great things in your life now, and the universe is always willing to give you more because there is enough for everyone. Envision what you desire to have in your daily life and take steps in that direction.

You can change your mind later, but what you want to do is start somewhere. Be generous this week, too. When you give, you can get the same but more in return.

3. Horse

Horse, the week of June 30, 2025, claim your power regardless of what you do. On Monday, you will want to establish yourself somewhere.

This can mean establishing a presence in an area of life you want to be a part of. If you want to make friends to help encourage you, consider checking out meetups in your area or making a plan with a friend to start socializing.

You will want to do a financial review of your entire life. What are your debts? What do you need to earn? Are there things you can cut back on that help you improve your overall situation with minimal effort? Establish a new routine that helps build your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.