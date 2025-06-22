6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On June 24, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting powerful luck and abundance on June 24, 2025. Tuesday is a Wood Rat Destruction Day, and in Chinese astrology, Destruction Days aren’t scary, they push you to tear down what no longer fits so something better can start to build. With the Rat’s fast-thinking, adaptable energy combined with the fresh growth of the Wood element, this isn’t about collapse. You’re about to clear space in a way that makes you feel alive again.

Sometimes the luckiest thing is losing what was quietly holding you back. Today’s wins might come from being willing to let go, pivot quickly, or say no when you usually say maybe. These six animal signs are in exactly the right place to benefit from the power of smart, clean endings, the beautiful goodbyes that make room for luck and abundance to land.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

You’ve been showing up hard for something and if I’m being honest, you’ve been doing it way longer than you should have. Today is your sign from the universe to let it go. Say farewell to the unjust responsibility, the wait, and the thing that used to make sense but now just makes you tired.

The Destruction Day energy clears the space you wouldn’t have cleared on your own. You might even feel relief before you realize what changed. A task might be taken off your plate or you simply stop holding yourself to a rule that doesn’t apply anymore.

Your luck today is in the release. You finally get to stop proving something to everyone around you. And what replaces that pressure is going to make you feel like you got your life back. Because you finally do.

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

This is your animal sign’s day and while Destruction Days can feel intense, Tuesday's Wood Rat Day actually clears the exact block you’ve been bumping into. Something finally makes sense. You stop waiting for it to fix itself and make a choice that opens everything up.

You might decide you’re no longer entertaining a plan that isn’t giving what it promised or you realize a situation that felt complicated isn’t actually yours to worry about anymore. That freedom hits immediately and you’ll feel the stress and anxiety leave your body before you even see the results.

Your luck today shows up fast once you stop asking for permission. The new beginning happens the moment you cut off the dead weight. You’re moving now and things are about to move with you. Trust the universe. It’s all happening for you.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

The Rat is your secret ally, Dragon, which means even on a Destruction Day, the energy moves in your favor. You may walk away from something today. Maybe it's a bad habit you've been meaning to quit, an old plan, or a relationships that’s gone nowhere, but the second you do something way more perfect for you pulls in close.

You might get an offer you didn’t expect or a problem that’s been dragging suddenly solves itself. You don’t have to chase your good fortune today. It shows up the second you act on what you already know isn’t working.

A conversation, a text, or even just a quiet decision you make in your head could set everything in motion. Your win is closer than you think. Don’t delay. It starts today.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Tuesday is about releasing the slow leaks in your life. You’ve been pouring energy into something that’s not giving back and you (finally) notice it. The second you pull your attention away something else steps in.

There’s luck here around quick adjustments. You cancel on someone, you rework your schedule, you simply say no without apologizing and within hours something better lines up. You might even feel immediate peace when you drop something you were carrying out of obligation.

Expect a moment where you realize you don’t have to do it that way anymore. You can let it go and still win. Actually, letting it go is what gets you the win. Abundance has arrived, and Pig, let me be the first to say that it looks darn good on you.

5. Horse

Design: YourTango

This is still your month, Horse, and Tuesday’s Destruction Day works for you not against you. You’ve been spinning your wheels on something, maybe waiting for the perfect timing to start or stop. The hesitation ends today. You’re done holding your breath.

A quick decision lands in your lap or you realize you’re more than ready to leave behind the part of your plan that’s not holding up. You don’t need a backup plan anymore. You need movement. And that’s what you get today.

Your luck and abundance starts when you stop trying to save what’s already falling apart. The minute you cut it loose, something real comes through. This is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

6. Rooster

Design: YourTango

There’s an emotional clean-out happening for you today. A relationship you’ve been managing too carefully either clears up or the person fully exits your life. And the weird part is that you don’t even feel a need to fight for it. It just fades away.

You may get a chance to step back from something that’s been exhausting you. It looks like it’s probably an annoying work obligation, a conversation you were having over and over again, or just the pressure you’ve been putting on yourself to always keep it together.

Tuesday’s luck shows up in what you no longer have to hold. The weight lifts. The plan simplifies. The answer gets clearer. And you’re finally back in rhythm with life you want. It’s all good vibes from here, Rooster. Finally.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.