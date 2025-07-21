3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On July 22

Starting on July 22, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity. The real question is, what are we going to do about it? During the transit of Moon square Neptune, the choice is ours, and that means we'll be doing some heavy thinking around this time.

Aries, Taurus and Aquarius in particular will have a chance to walk through those doors. Even though we've been dreaming about this day, it's still about claiming it. Will we? Looks like it! There's a definite energy that we'll be feeling during this transit, and while on one hand it's kind of scary, on the other, it feels like destiny. And so, we grab it.

These lucky astrological signs not letting this mega-opportunity for wealth and prosperity pass them by.

1. Aries

Progress is basically the only thing on your mind lately, Aries, and when you get that bug, you take it as far as you can. You have incredible stamina when you set your mind to something, and on July 22, it's all about making money.

But it's not just about the money itself but about making more and more of it through smart choices and level-headed decisions. During Moon square Neptune, you recognize that it's your turn.

This date marks the beginning of tapping into your true potential using the Law of Attraction, and that's how prosperity is created. This phase offers you everything you need to grow your abundance, and now it's up to you to stay on top of it.

2. Taurus

Steady effort brings prosperity to your door, and while it's true that you do work hard, what you receive in return is just part of the plan. You enjoy your share of spontaneity, Taurus, but having a plan is always worth your while.

On this day, July 22, the transit Moon square Neptune will show you that a breakthrough is just around the corner. You're about to enter a season of great prosperity and wealth. Are you ready? Of course, you are, Taurus. You've been ready for this all your life.

Now it's time to make good on all the plans and crazy schemes you've had in mind. Time to manifest those amazing wishes. You've got this, this one's yours.

3. Aquarius

You're the kind of person who believes in thinking things into existence. That really means that you trust your own intuition when you feel as though something great is about to happen. And on July 22, something great IS about to take place.

The dream of financial security is on its way to becoming real, and this results in prosperity for years to come. During the transit of the Moon square Neptune, you step out of your mind and into reality, and that reality has you feeling mighty secure.

And so, it's time to set your course for wealth and abundance. Only you can do this for yourself, and you know it. This one isn't for someone else to handle, but that's all good, because you WANT to do it. Oh yes!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.