Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 21, 2025

On July 21, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. No struggle lasts forever, and on this day, during Moon conjunct Venus, many will start to feel the pressure finally ease up. Hard times are about to come to an end, and for this, we are massively grateful.

For Gemini, Libra, and Pisces, this transit definitely puts an end to our pain. We get to look forward to a stress-free period, and honestly, it feels like a vacation. This is how the universe reminds us that life moves in cycles. Some days are hard, some are easy, but never does anything stay the same. July 21 brings relief. Phew!

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

While you're trying not to take it all personally, you can't help it because that's just how it feels, even though it may not be. You've seen a strain on certain relationships, and it has you feeling glum.

Advertisement

On July 21, you will notice that the cosmic effect of this transit, Moon conjunct Venus, seems to have a softening touch on just about everything. Life seems easier, and you're not as prone to putting yourself down.

That's amazing, Gemini, and it's also a first step towards self-healing. It's not all bad, all the time, as you like to hyperbolize. In fact, July 21 is your day to start shining as only you can. You'll be fine.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When you feel confused, especially emotionally, that's what you consider to be a hard time, Libra. And it's one that you really don't like. Plus, you want to get over it as soon as possible, and sometimes, it doesn't go as fast as you'd like.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, on July 21, you will see that speed is on your side. All of the problems that have been boggling your mind do not have the same kind of hold on you as they once did.

And so, this is when you get to experience the recalibration of the scales, in Libra-speak. Balance is in order, and you will soon see that this phase of hardship will not last. It never does.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Lately, there have been some times when you haven't been sure if there even is a light at the end of the tunnel, and that's been hard on you, for sure. You don't like admitting to this, but right now, you feel defeated.

That is, of course, until the power of Moon conjunct Venus pays you a visit on July 21. This joyful transit shows you that there is not only hope, but meaningful reasons to believe in it. Snap back to reality, and there you go. The feeling is good, Pisces.

Advertisement

This transit restores the balance so that everything doesn't seem so laden with negativity. You see the light, and it registers as hope and happiness. Before you know it, you are back on your feet again. Welcome home, Pisces.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.