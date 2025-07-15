3 Zodiac Signs Feel Deeply Loved & Appreciated On July 16, 2025

On July 16, 2025, three zodiac signs feel deeply loved and appreciated. When the Moon enters Aries, it revives the spark of desire and reminds us that love sometimes needs a little push. This isn’t about an active fantasy life, or even wishful thinking. This day, July 16, is about being present for love. It's about showing up for it and being emotionally able to receive it.

Gemini, Virgo, and Aquarius may feel that familiar tug of longing, but this time there’s also that sense of direction. There is something very real about the love we feel on this day. Aries energy is strong and definitely fuels the fire of love.

Advertisement

July 16 is about having the courage to love, and as we've all come to know, it definitely requires bravery. Love may be simple and beautiful, but it's not always easy. Courage sees us through to victory. Love and appreciation are here, dearest zodiac signs. Congratulations.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s someone you’ve been thinking about more than usual and on July 16, when the Moon enters Aries, that curiosity of yours turns into motivation. You may find yourself reaching out, or even feeling ready to flirt again!

The good thing is that there is no pressure to know where it’s going. Aries energy may be strong, but it's steady and at this point, it's got your back, Gemini. It won't let you make mistakes.

You are allowed to want more than what you have right now, Gemini, so why not go for it? Love flows, and you are certainly invited in. It might be time to let it happen.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Even though you know yourself to be pretty bold at times, you might surprise yourself on July 16. When the Moon enters Aries, you will be all about nerve, determination, and romance. What a combo!

You aren't as concerned with perfection as you usually are. It's not that you've lowered your standards, it's just that you realize you'll never meet anyone if you keep your criteria so high that no one can reach you.

Advertisement

This is the magic of being open-minded, and it works well for you on Wednesday, Virgo. So, let love in and don't worry about how good or bad it is. Just experience it first, and then make your judgments.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

July 16 practically invites you to fall in love. While that may seem suspect to you at first, just the whole idea that it IS happening might end up bringing you so much joy and laughter. Something significantl is happening during the Aries Moon, and you are a part of it, Aquarius.

While you definitely have that spontaneous side to you, you still err on the side of caution when it comes to relationships. However, Aries energy pumps you up with nerve and suddenly, you're fearless. It's go time.

Don't overthink it, Aquarius, and if anything, don't stop the momentum out of old fear. Just take the chance and go with it. Love is here, don't miss out!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.