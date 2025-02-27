Millennial Urges People To Stop ‘Whining’ About Being Lonely And Start Making An Effort To Meet Their Neighbors

A millennial has insisted that there seems to be a real problem with people making friends and feeling lonely after pointing out a concerning number of posts popping up on Reddit. Posting to the subreddit "r/Millennials," they pointed out five separate posts of people either opening up about experiencing a loss of friendship or explaining that they're feeling extremely lonely because of a lack of friends and social interactions in their lives.

In an effort to understand members of their generation, they argued that it was baffling how many people complained about loneliness and never made any effort to connect with their own neighbors within their communities.

A millennial urged people to stop 'whining' about being lonely and start making an effort to meet their neighbors.

"I found it interesting when people were responding about getting to know your neighbors, were saying that they're too tired, or they can't be bothered, or too busy, or it's too expensive, or x, y, and z excuse," they began in their Reddit post. "There are so many posts complaining about being lonely, not having friends, feeling isolated, and not feeling like we're part of a community."

They admitted that it makes sense that people feel lonely and seek community. We're living in unprecedented times when things seem scary and uncertain. But one of the most important ways to overcome this is to make sure that we have people to lean on, whether that's friends, family members, or a community full of like-minded individuals. However, a staggering number of people are experiencing high levels of loneliness because they neglect platonic bonds.

Americans are feeling lonelier than ever.

In a Meta-Gallup survey, nearly 1 in 4 adults across the world have reported feeling very or fairly lonely. The survey, with respondents across 142 countries, found that 24% of people age 15 and older self-reported feeling very or fairly lonely in response to the question, "How lonely do you feel?"

Surprisingly, loneliness was highest in young people, with 27% of Americans ages 19 to 29 finding it hard to make friends. This is the age you'd think it would be easiest. The lowest rates were found in adults aged 65 and older.

"Human beings need social connections to thrive, and being embedded in strong supportive networks can protect our wellbeing when we’re faced with difficulties in life," Dr. Olivia Remes, a mental health researcher at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, explained to CNN. Truthfully, it can be hard to make friends, especially as adults.

Young people out of high school and college are struggling because it's harder to meet peers once real life kicks in. Instead of frequenting local coffee shops, restaurants, and bars, many choose to go solo, but that eventually catches up with them.

The millennial claimed that people are 'perpetuating learned helplessness' by not speaking to their neighbors.

"Will getting to know your neighbors solve our widening economic disparities, solve the housing crisis, or end world hunger? Probably not. But we can at least empower ourselves to try to be less lonely, feel less isolated, and make our communities feel like communities. No one else is gonna do it for us," they continued.

The only way we can all be happy is by prioritizing platonic relationships. It doesn't have to be with your neighbor because, frankly, it can be a bit uncomfortable to strike up a conversation with your neighbor if they aren't people that you can see yourself being friends with. But, if you don't particularly want to become friends with your neighbor, then you should make it a priority to make friends elsewhere.

Platonic relationships are just as important, if not more, than being in a romantic relationship. The joy and love that you feel from spending time with friends is something that can really help you figure out the kinds of values that you enjoy in a person, and honestly, no one will love and support you more than the friends you have in your corner.

