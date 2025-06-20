4 Zodiac Signs Attract Long-Lasting Abundance & Luck On June 21, 2025

On June 21, 2025, four zodiac signs attract luck and abundance that helps them reach their long-term goals. Mars in Virgo trines the Moon in Taurus, and their combined earthy energy inspires us to organize and systematize our actions, creating a life rooted in serenity and satisfaction.

The Moon rules over our emotions and innermost longings. When in Taurus, the Moon focuses on luxury. It’s the perfect time to plant the seeds of our deepest desires in soil that’s stable and ready for long-term growth. Then there’s Mars, the planet of action and drive in Virgo, the sign of precision and diligence, and we become meticulous workhorses. We’re driven to perfect the systems we rely on and the outcomes we’re working toward. With Mars in Virgo trining the Moon in Taurus, we tackle our goals in service of our emotional need for stability and comfort. Suddenly, we see how to connect the dots.

It's the Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Virgo zodiac signs that will be ready to implement their gifts for long-term stability and lasting abundance and luck on June 21.

1. Aries

Aries, the Moon in Taurus is asking you to get honest about what security means to you. Is it money in the bank? A meal plan that feeds your body and your mind? A job that supports your nervous system? Whatever it is, the Moon in Taurus is helping you clarify the life you want to build. And with Mars in Virgo, you have the precision and diligence to make those changes to attract luck and abundance on June 21.

Mars in Virgo helps you to systematize everything. Whether you’re meal prepping with devotion, reorganizing your workout schedule for maximum efficiency, or finally figuring out what kind of work feels right for you, the Moon is helping you plant the seeds. Mars in Virgo helps you to be meticulous. You can attract the luck and abundance you know you’re capable of sustaining.

2. Taurus

Taurus, with Mars in Virgo on June 21, there’s something inside that you’ve just been dying to perfect, and the Moon in your sign is helping set your sights on exactly what that is. Perhaps you’ve been seeking new approaches in your relationships. Maybe you’ve picked up something new, and you’re working slowly and steadily to get better at it. Or perhaps you’ve become a new parent and want to ensure you’re doing everything right the first time around.

While Mars is in Virgo, it's fuelling your earthy, grounded self so that when you indulge in your creative self-expression, it feels worth your time. Plus, the Moon in your sign is providing you with the emotional clarity and inner calm to accomplish this with precision.

Your longing for stability in your creative self-expression is genuine, and this moment shows how to achieve it. Mars in Virgo is helping you design a meaningful framework where your creativity can thrive, and this fine-tuned plan for self-expression is opening the door to luck and abundance.

3. Gemini

Gemini, the Moon in Taurus on June 21 is illuminating the most private corners of your psyche. Deep-rooted fears are rising to the surface, ready to be faced and addressed. You’re beginning to realize these subconscious blocks have quietly stood between you and the life of luxury, stability, and abundance you crave. Yes, you want security, peace and comfort, but first, you need to believe you're truly worthy of receiving them.

Today's horoscope offers you the clarity to start breaking those old patterns wide open. With Mars in Virgo, you’re realizing that this transformation starts from within. You now have the meticulous, focused drive to refine the foundations of your life, right down to the smallest detail.

Maybe you’re Marie Kondo-ing your apartment because you know a clear space means a clear mind. You might even be settling into a home that finally reflects the dream you’ve carried for years. As the Moon forms a trine to Mars, you’re gifted with the perfect blend of softness and strength to make subtle yet powerful shifts — and the clarity to know exactly where to manifest abundance and luck.

4. Virgo

Virgo, with the Moon in Taurus on June 21, you’re longing for more in your life. You’re craving experiences that broaden your horizons, but you’re also a bit scared to leap. You’ve likely been presented with a new opportunity that will help you level up, but you’re unsure if you want to take the risk. The Taurus Moon is telling you to take the risk. It will be grounded. It will be steady, and knowing you, you’ve got ten safety nets and five backup plans in case it doesn’t work out anyway.

With Mars in your sign, the universe is giving you all the precision-driven momentum to actually tackle this opportunity. So, don’t be shy, Virgo. The universe is handing you the chance to broaden your horizons, and this Moon-Mars trine is your horoscope's way of saying go for it.

Even though you may not see it this way right now, it will help you level up. So, use your eye for detail and go after that horizon-expanding goal. It’s going to help you unlock the next level of abundance you’ve been working toward.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.