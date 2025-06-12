5 Zodiac Signs Are Protected By The Universe On Friday The 13th

Five zodiac signs are protected by the universe this Friday, June 13th. Though Friday the 13th is often associated with bad luck and negative energy, on June 13, Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, Aries, and Aquarius have the universe's protection with the Moon in no-nonsense Capricorn and Mercury conjunct Lilith.

Under this astrological energy, these five zodiac signs don't fall prey to superstition and are protected from any emotional spirals. During Mercury in Cancer with Lilith in Scorpio, someone may share more than they mean to, which helps you realize much more than you expected. This Friday the 13th is a day you get to hear what’s rarely said, which can be refreshing.

Your instincts are sharpened, gently guiding you to a deeper understanding. And there’s an ease in remembering something essential about yourself. It's a day of feeling self-assured and fully supported and protected by the universe, a massive invitation to permit yourself to want what you want without apology.

1. Scorpio

On Friday the 13th, you feel your underworld psyche being stirred up to gift you something you couldn’t have journaled your way through. As you embark on this journey, know that the universe is protecting a part of yourself that has been lingering in the shadows, giving you the courage to bring it back into your body. It could even be a desire that you’ve kept tucked away, thinking that the world isn’t ready for, or maybe you weren't prepared to name it. But now you are.

There is a subtle part inside of you that has been ripening to be transformed, and if you stay still enough, you may notice a past version of yourself wanting to be remade. You are closest to your magic when you let yourself feel the full heat of your desires, which aren’t in service to anyone else’s story or a single social script that has never felt organically part of your belief system. What you tend to do in secret today could shape what becomes undeniable tomorrow.

2. Cancer

There is beautiful blossoming in your softness today, and gravity in your sensitivity. While you have formed a tough outer shell to protect the softness within, on Friday the 13th, you're protected by the universe. There's no need to perform, convince, or push today. You only need to be rooted in what is real for you.

The call to create and to risk joy in ways you may have forgotten is strong today. It’s easy to get lost in tending to others’ needs and holding the emotional weight of the world, but life is asking you to do what would feel good to you right now rather than wait for someday.

There’s treasure hidden in the things that make your heart race, such as a guilty pleasure or an old creative impulse. They are keys to your vitality, so follow the scent of desire, even if it feels impractical or wild. The world rearranges itself when you dare to live from this place. Why not let today be a beginning?

3. Taurus

Taurus, your voice carries a gentle magic in conversation with your best friends or a text exchange with a crush. And you are being called to choose the truth. The people in your life are mirrors right now, all reflecting what you have learned to tolerate and what you secretly long for. Are you speaking your needs? Or are you staying silent, hoping for the other person to guess?

The universe is protecting you today, so let yourself ask for what you want. If you’re open to it, profound renewal is possible when you drop the mask and speak with the raw honesty you usually reserve for the pages of a journal. Someone may be ready to meet you there. The most daring act you can do with the biggest payoff is to make space for a meaningful connection that is worth the risk. Even the smallest message can change the story.

4. Aries

Aries, you’re not one to linger in the depths. But on Friday the 13th, they might call you in. And while your instinct may be to push forward, know that the universe is protecting you today. So instead of rushing in, take time to pause and feel. There’s something undeniably healing about remembering where you come from.

Right now, you’re being asked to tend to the roots beneath your fire. When you dare to go inward, to sit with the shadows and name them, you can move with more depth and clarity in the world. Take it from us, but this could feel like a subtle homecoming, and it looks like coming home to yourself in a way you never have before.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, it’s easy to go unnoticed, but your invisible rituals — such as the way you nourish your body, organize your day, and pour energy into your craft — are laying the foundation for a more restorative way of life. How you feel about your lifestyle matters more than where you place yourself on the productivity scale. The most defining realization you can have is that the work that’s most transformative now is the work done behind closed doors.

There’s a kind of charge in taking your time. So, when you write your own formula of ambition, what does it look and feel like to you? Scorpio energy hovers at the top of your chart like a silent overseer, demanding that your success cost your soul nothing. You have every right to be selective about who and where you offer your time and energy. Because your devotion to what no one sees is shaping the legacy everyone will soon notice.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.