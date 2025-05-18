6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune Starting On May 20, 2025

Six Chinese zodaic signs are attracting some big luck and good fortune on May 20. The Earth Ox Success Day energy on Tuesday delivers confirmation to these animal signs. After weeks of tension, false starts, and second-guessing, Tuesday opens a clear, grounded channel for things to move and stick.

The Success Day on the Chinese calendar already points toward traction and stability. But with the Earth Ox as the Day Pillar, and the Snake’s strategic energy still running through both the month and year, this one’s different. It’s not about huge wins that change your whole life overnight. You will experience those moments that prove you were right to keep going.

The universe wants you to know that you didn’t mess it up. You didn’t fall behind. You’re not being punished for needing rest. And if you’ve been quietly waiting for something to get better, not just on paper, but in your body, your spirit, your bank account, your relationships, this is one of those days where things finally meet you halfway. For these six animal signs, May 20 is the start of real forward movement that actually feels like the good fortune is here to stay.

1. Ox

Tuesday is your day, Ox, and it shows. That gnawing feeling that something’s been off? It starts to lift. Maybe you get a text, a reschedule, or a response you’d quietly written off. It might not be everything at once, but the momentum is real and you can feel the difference.

You’ve been carrying way more than anyone realizes. And today gives you some of that back. This might look like more time, space, a little money, and maybe even a moment of joy you weren’t expecting. If you’ve been budgeting tightly, emotionally or financially, something expands. You realize the thing you thought you had to muscle through alone might already be turning in your favor. Keep the plans light and the heart open.

2. Horse

Your relationship with effort is changing on Tuesday, dear Horse. You’ve been conditioned to think that success equals over-functioning, but May 20 doesn’t reward burnout, it rewards alignment. Someone else shows up today. A partner does more. A situation works out without your input. A problem handles itself.

What’s lucky now is that you don’t have to earn your right to rest. You’ve already done enough. Whether that looks like a late payment finally coming through or someone meeting you with the same energy you’ve been giving, the result is the same.

You feel supported. Like it’s safe to stop pushing so hard. That shift in energy? It opens doors you didn’t even know you were standing in front of.

3. Pig

You’ve been waiting for something, Pig. Maybe news, maybe a decision, maybe just a feeling that things are OK again. Tuesday brings a moment that steadies you. You might wake up in a better mood without knowing why, or realize halfway through the day that something that used to spike your anxiety just doesn’t anymore.

This day reminds you that peace isn’t passive. It’s something your nervous system starts recognizing again when you stop pretending you’re fine and actually let yourself soften. You could get lucky with timing, land on the right solution, or run into someone who reminds you that joy is still an option. Your abundance shows up through emotional safety and feeling back in your body again.

4. Snake

Your sign has been center stage all year and if we're being honest, that’s exhausting. You’ve been under pressure to evolve, hold boundaries, stay sharp, stay soft, stay on. But today, it all comes together. The hard part isn’t over, but you don’t need to question yourself the way you used to.

An opportunity may present itself today that you weren’t sure you were ready for and then you realize you are. A chance to say yes to something real. Something with roots. Something that reflects who you’ve become, not who you were still trying to impress.

The luck and good fortune for you on Tuesday isn’t flasyh. It’s access. And now that you’ve got it, you’re not wasting time convincing anyone of your worth again.

5. Rabbit

The world has felt loud lately and you’ve been quietly wondering if it’s OK to opt out. The answer today? Yes. You make a small choice. You skip the gathering, turn off your phone, don’t explain yourself and something opens up. That no becomes your pathway to something more real.

You may receive news about a financial break, a personal win, or just notice that you’re not as tired as you were last week. That counts. This isn’t about big manifestations. It’s about finally feeling like you’re living in your own timing again. And from that place, the people and experiences that actually match your energy start to find you.

6. Rooster

You’re known for your precision, Rooster, but lately it’s felt like everything’s been just out of reach. The timing, the effort, the outcome just has fallen short over and over again. Tuesday turns the dial. Something you’ve been revising (in your head or in real life) finally feels right. You press send. You hit publish. You make the call. And it works.

Good fortune today looks like being proud of how you’ve been showing up, even when the results were slow. There’s an external reward (possibly money, acknowledgment, or movement on a decision), but the internal one is louder. You don’t need to hustle to be valuable. The proof shows up fast. Let yourself enjoy it when it does.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.