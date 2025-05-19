2 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Luck & Abundance Starting On May 20

Two zodiac signs experience some major luck and abundance on May 20, 2025. The Sun officially enters the curious, playful sign of Gemini on Tuesday, welcoming us into the final act of spring in the Western Hemisphere. Taurus season gave us time to saturate our senses but now our minds are looking for stimulation.

Spring fever is taking a turn from the body to the mind. If Taurus season was about grounding in our sensuality, Gemini season invites us to give voice to those sensations. It’s a time to put experience into words, to translate beauty into stories and to connect with others through shared curiosity.

Moving from fixed earth to mutable air brings momentum, adaptability and mental quickness. The spring days are stretching longer, our circadian rhythms are shifting too. We may even suddenly have the energy to stay up late trading ideas under starlit skies. This is a season of discovery, where talking, texting, writing, even sharing and selling your ideas at the farmer’s market can unlock new pathways to new abundance.

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the witty trickster of communication, so abundance may not arrive in the most predictable way.

Your luck and abundance will come through conversation, connection, clever timing, saying yes to the unexpected and a quick pivot when opportunity knocks. This is the time to be open, stay sharp, and say yes to the invite, the email or the spontaneous call.

1. Gemini

Gemini, with the Sun officially in your sign, it’s officially your season starting today and the spotlight is exactly where it belongs: on you. Taurus season was all about slowing down and cultivating the senses, Gemini season is the time to take those vivid impressions that you let fill your mind and to turn them into something real.

May 20 marks the beginning of your time to live out loud, allowing everything that has been marinating in your curious mind to propel you forward. Allow your senses to take you places your body never could during the lackadaisical, grounded days of Taurus season.

It’s your solar return, Gemini. This is your chance to get clear on who you are and what you want to create with those endlessly curious hands that are always juggling a million possibilities. The tactile world gave you something to hold. Now, Gemini, what are you going to do with it?

Your natural talent for connection and communication is especially activated right now, making this the ideal moment to shape your ideas, speak your vision out loud and boldly put yourself out there. Your voice has the power to open many doors starting today, so go ahead, brainstorm and get yourself asking the big questions.

If security were already a guarantee, how would you live differently? If you could play without fear of being watched, what story would you write for yourself instead? These reflections are powerful portals to help you live a more abundant, authentic life.

The more attuned you are to your own voice and your own rhythm, the more you naturally attract what’s meant for you. Your solar return is here to help you reconnect with your core passions and make moves that reflect your growth. You don’t need to be a mischief with a master plan, but you do need to start somewhere. And that first step starts with you being honest about what it is that you really want.

Starting on Tuesday, others will naturally be drawn to your energy, ideas and vision, so don’t shy away from collaboration and opportunities that challenge you. When your desires align with a sincere curiosity about others, you create a space for abundance and luck to multiply.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the Sun has officially entered your sister sign, and while this might sound like a spotlight on someone else, don’t be fooled. Tuesday is still very much about the number one party animal of the zodiac (that’s you!). Taurus season was all about cultivating your routines, systems, daily habits, finding work that sustains you, and paying more care and attention to your health, while Gemini season is all about your relationships.

Where you were blazing ahead, using your free-spirited, loving sense of adventure to expand your horizons in pursuit of a happy, healthy, work-fulfilling lifestyle, you may have let everyone else fade into the background. Starting on May 20, you have a beautiful opportunity to pump the brakes (you know, now that you’ve already slowed down and figured out a routine that works for you) and start building those connections and having the conversations that will make your fun-loving life feel complete again.

Your path to luck and abundance starts today and comes through the reflective power of your connections. Every conversation, encounter, and moment of tension or tenderness holds a lesson. The people in your orbit are revealing parts of yourself you may have overlooked, denied or simply outgrown.

Now that you’ve had the chance to cultivate your routine, the stars are asking you to take a good look at your relationships and whether they are honouring your new truth. What kind of relationships do you want to build? Do your current ones reflect your highest values, your wildest dreams, your evolving needs? The universe is nudging you to trade independence for interdependence. Not as a loss of freedom, but as a deeper, more meaningful way to grow.

Abundance and luck for you, sweet Sag, is showing up in the courage it takes to have the honest conversations, to listen without defensiveness, and in the wisdom it takes to know when to stay and when to renegotiate the terms of connection. Confrontation may flare up, but try not to run full speed in the other direction. These fiery exchanges are actually arrows pointing you toward healing.

This is the time to reconsider how your relationships reflect patterns from your past and how you get to rewrite the script this time around for a happily ever after. Let May 20, this start of Gemini season, be the moment you invest in partnerships that spark a truth-telling, thrill-seeking kind of closeness. This is the time to connect with those who challenge you to level up while still loving you exactly as you are.

Whether it's in love, business, or boundary-setting, the more you commit to authentic connection, the more luck and abundance will come your way.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.