2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance Beginning On May 19, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance on May 19, 2025, as the Moon in Aquarius teams up with Venus in Aries. The Moon in Aquarius is all about following the offbeat, out-of-left-field longings we keep tucked in the bottom of our hearts. Meanwhile, fearless Venus in Aries would rather see us ask for forgiveness rather than permission. And when these two powerhouses come together, it makes way for heart-aligned yet mind-led action.

Under this energy, you know you’re the artist of your own making. Abundance comes from playing smart and being yourself.

The Moon in Aquarius brings the discerning, detached wisdom that makes space for your most visionary ideas, while Venus in Aries fuels the audacity to go after them with merciless conviction.

This energy highly favors two zodiac signs on Monday. Cancer and Capricorn remain cool-headed while making the bold, self-serving moves necessary to attract the powerful abundance the universe has waiting for them.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you attract powerful abundance on May 19 as the Moon–Venus sextile opens a powerful door to transformation. It feels like you’re shedding a final layer of skin, be it an identity or role that once felt necessary but now feels out of place.

The Moon in Aquarius stirs up the deeper parts of your psyche, the ones that hold your feelings about endings and vulnerability. This is the universe’s way of pushing you make peace with what’s come to a close so you can create space for what’s meant to come next. At the same time, Venus in Aries is shining a big, bold spotlight over your career.

May 17 brings you an abundance of respect. Your public reputation is evolving to reflect the real you — not the one you've worked tirelessly to maintain, but the real, raw version that's ready for what’s to come. Whether you've just let go of something that once defined you or crossed a quiet threshold into something more aligned, you’re growing into something much more abundant, Cancer.

Monday is a powerful moment of reinvention for you, Cancer. Venus in Aries wants you to be bold in how you present yourself to the world, while the Moon in Aquarius encourages you to break patterns around what success is supposed to look like. You’re moving toward a version of yourself that’s wholly your own, and you're no longer wasting any time caring if it surprises others.

What once sustained you has served its purpose. Now, with a clearer sense of who you’re becoming, you feel ready to take the next leap forward. So let yourself be noticed for who you are becoming, not who you were. If you feel a quiet fire rising in your chest, follow it. This is the start of something abundantly lasting.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you attract powerful abundance into your life on May 19. The universe is encouraging you to reevaluate all that brings you comfort and stability so you can really start building a life that really feels like yours.

On Monday, you may feel a strong pull to align your values with your physical reality. As the Moon in Aquarius harmonizes with Venus in Aries, you’ll feel ready to make choices that reflect a sense of safety that’s grounded in what honestly reflects your inner truth, even if it leads you down a path that’s somewhat surprising to others.

Perhaps you’re ready to leave behind a job or a lifestyle that no longer resonates with you. Maybe it's time to start all over again because you’re ready to reclaim your sense of purpose and align yourself with true fulfillment.

What matters most is not whether your choices make sense to others, but whether they feel right to you.

The momentum is building, Capricorn. Let this be the beginning of a life that’s both deeply intentional and unmistakably yours.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.