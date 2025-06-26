3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Much-Deserved Win On June 27, 2025

On June 27, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a much-deserved win. Our main influence on this day is the transit of the Moon opposite Pluto. It prompts us to look deep within our hearts so that we may root out what has been bothering us.

Sometimes, we know what's wrong and we consciously ignore it, which only creates more problems for us down the road. For Aries, Libra, and Capricorn, however, this day points us right to what we must focus on, so that we can get rid of it. Because it's an opposing transit, it comes with a challenge. We must take this challenge up so that we can show ourselves just how strong and capable of winning we are. This day leads to personal victory, and all because we are brave enough to face it.

1. Aries

June 27 takes you out of your head and into real-life action. This means you had to make the choice to do something about something, rather than let it sit and stew.

You've been living in a state of semi-confusion for a while, and while you don't like admitting it, this is the first step to working on it. Moon opposite Pluto shows you that you've been either too lazy or too scared to proceed. Thankfully, that's no longer the case.

On this day, you know that you need to rev up your energy once more and direct it towards realistic and serious change. You know you can be happy; it's just about making the moves to turn that into reality. Moon opposite Pluto helps you tremendously on this day.

2. Libra

Moon opposite Pluto might be just what you need right now to restore the peace of mind you've let go of over the last few days. This transit inspires in you the need to get something done and over with. No more excuses.

This is more than likely related to a relationship you're in. On June 27, you may see that expressing yourself to this person is the only way to reclaim the clarity you believe you've lost.

And so, Moon opposite Pluto encourages you to step forward and be honest with whatever it is that's on your mind, Libra. Once it's out in the open, you'll never have to deal with it again and both you and this other person can rest easy, knowing that the air is clear.

3. Capricorn

Moon opposite Pluto is a tricky one for you, Capricorn, as it will bring up a few insecurities of yours, for the sole purpose of getting them over and done with. You have a few deep-seated fears that have stood in the way of your progress, and on June 27, you'll feel there's no room in your world for this kind of distraction anymore.

This period of time encourages you to examine your ambitions and the motivations behind them, so that you can figure out if what you're doing really is what you want to do. That's big, and while it's obvious, doing it has yet to be seen.

You seek clarity, and that means you're going to have to do some serious soul searching, Capricorn. But, you are systematic and reliable, and if soul searching is what's required, then you'll plow through until you get the all clear sign.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.