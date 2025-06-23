Sad Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After June 24, 2025

After June 24, 2025, sad times are over for three zodiac signs. When Cancer conjuncts Jupiter, it's time for us to heal. We've all been through a lot, and everybody has a story to tell. Sometimes, telling that story helps to alleviate the pain. When we share, we release.

The weight of the sadness in some of our lives will begin to lift as new hope and optimism take over on this day. This is a time to let go of the past and embrace what is still possible. For Aries, Virgo, and Pisces, this transit offers a turning point. The emotional burdens we have dragged around are not only recognized by us, but they are also weighed for their value. We come to see that it isn't worth the pain any longer, and with Cancer's soft touch, we let it go.

1. Aries

This day revolves around home and family, Aries. This automatically implies that the healing you'll be going through on this day, June 24, is personal and familiar.

This transit, Cancer conjunct Jupiter, will help you to point out where things went wrong so that you can either work on them or release them altogether. You know that things must change and that you must be the one to help that along.

This day shows you that it's OK to honor your own emotions, as they are the front line of what's going on in your heart. You want peace in the home and love in the air, and on this day, you will let go of the sadness you've been holding on to.

2. Virgo

For you, Virgo, Cancer conjunct Jupiter influences your friendships and relationships. Any sadness tied to your previous feelings of isolation or disappointment is now on the mend and will soon fade away.

What helps right now is that you may meet someone new, a friend or even a co-worker who presents to you a situation of hope. You may, at this time, realize that new connections can be meaningful, even fun.

This is also a time when old wounds around belonging and acceptance begin to heal. June 24 encourages you to open your heart again. The right people are out there, and with openness and trust, you can find or strengthen the connections that truly nourish you.

3. Pisces

Joy and self-expression are at the top of the list when it comes to what Cancer conjunct Jupiter has the power to influence. In your life, Pisces, this could lead to something extremely uplifting. And as you know, you could use a friendly hand.

You're ready to reclaim the joy that is yours, Pisces, and, on June 24, the cosmos lets you know that you've spent enough time feeling the harshness of memory. It's made you sad, and you don't want to make that a lifestyle choice.

And so, you CHOOSE to let it go. It really has done its work here, and you don't know how much more you can get out of sadness. You are tired of feeling cramped up by it, and you want to express yourself again. Well, it's time. Enjoy the ride.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.