The Universe Is Looking Out For These 4 Zodiac Signs On June 21

On June 21, 2025, the universe is looking out for four zodiac signs when the Moon aligns with Jupiter. Meaningful things are to take place on this day, as Jupiter rules the sky and shows us that anything is possible when we align with our own sense of what is right or wrong. June 21 offers us insight into our own character, and this becomes the basis of our next big change.

For Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, the message comes as a gift, letting us know that it's OK to trust our gut and pursue something that means a lot to us. Jupiter brings hope and shows us that this is our one life, and we need to LIVE it. This is a very powerful and positive day, and we will find that we are cosmically supported in all we do.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Your perspective gets a broader touch during this day, June 21, meaning that beneath Jupiter's influence, you're able to see something that you never saw before. Considering a new path may seem not only interesting, but alluring.

As this alignment works for you, Cancer, you may feel more open to the forces around you, and perhaps less defensive. You are a sensitive person, but this time, you're not backing down due to fear.

During this transit, you'll see just how easy it is for you to drop a mental burden, and how the new space around you suits you perfectly. It's time to break free and to trust that it's the right path for you.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, as the Moon aligns with Jupiter, what arrives now may come through someone else. The gift of help is on its way, and that could very well mean money that comes as a gesture of goodwill.

It's almost as if this day, June 21, promises you emotional repair. By getting the chance to worry less, you literally put yourself on the path for great healing.

As a fire sign ruled by the Sun, this moment rewards you for your vulnerability. You’ve opened up, put yourself out there, and now the universe responds by helping you ease up on those tensions. That's the gift of the day.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the energy today helps to bring back the joy in your life. If things have been feeling heavy and stressful, Jupiter's positive vibes restore the balance and the peace.

June 21 brings you the gift of clarity, Scorpio, and you'll use that clarity to create something of beauty. You're on fire when it comes to creativity and art, and this day provides you with the oomph you need to get things done.

You are ruled by Mars and Pluto, so going deep is par for the course, and you like it that way. On this day, this transit offers you a way to find what you've been looking for and then make something gorgeous out of it.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

What gets you up and active during this day's Moon-Jupiter transit is conversation, Aquarius. One good, solid talk with a friend may help you in ways you didn't think were possible. You've had something on your mind, and you haven't been sharing it. This day changes all that.

In a way, this is what a true gift feels like: the idea of expressing oneself fully. Once you share what's on your mind, you'll feel like you just lost a million pounds. Stress dissipates, and peace of mind returns.

Ruled by Uranus, you tend to live in the future, forgetting that the now moment is all anyone truly has. Jupiter helps situate you in the present, and that is where you find your answer, and on June 21, your peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.