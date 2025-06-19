The First Day Of Summer Begins A Season Of Prosperity For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 20

On June 20, 2025, the first day of summer begins a season of prosperity for three zodiac signs. The Summer Solstice marks the Sun's move into Cancer, putting another season into motion, one that is going to be GRAND. Prosperity knocks, and three zodiac signs are already there, with their doors wide open.

Goodness flows as well as money does, and we're all happy for this. For Aries, Virgo, and Libra, prosperity comes on strong, and so does the gratitude that accompanies it. We are not resisting. As the aliens might say in an old sci-fi movie: Resistance is futile! This is all in a good way, mind you. Why bother resisting the prosperity and abundance that is so obviously meant to be delved into? There's no point, so we go with it.

1. Aries

On this first day of Summer, the Solstice brings you a feeling of security in the home space. You'll more than likely receive some beneficial news on this day, and it could help your home life tremendously.

Being that you are ruled by Mars, you're not really used to staying put and letting things just happen. However, you might not have a choice, as the Solstice kind of kicks things into position for you, Aries. In other words, prosperity is coming to you, and you don't have to lift a finger to receive it.

However, lifting a finger isn't a bad idea, and you'll be so impressed with what's going on during this day, June 20, that you'll want to show up with gratitude. It's a good day, indeed!

2. Virgo

The Summer Solstice tends to be all about community and sharing in your world, Virgo. That's the key to this day becoming one of the better days you've had so far this year. You make an effort, and people notice, there's no doubt about it.

And those efforts bring in the big bucks, as they say. You may not have the perfect vision of where all of this is going, but you see it as positive and doable, and you are, at this moment, all in. You love this kind of momentum.

Also, you may receive additional help from unexpected places at this time, which makes life even easier for you, Virgo. You can look forward to seeing your money and opportunities grow abundantly.

3. Libra

The Summer Solstice is going to work wonders on your career, Libra. When you get certain indications as to what exactly is going on during this day, June 20, you're going to feel very secure in the idea that prosperity is yours for the keeping.

One really good move is all it takes to launch your career into something stellar and exciting, and you'll be making that move on this day. While you can be ambitious, you're never desperate, and that cool, calm balance of yours really comes in handy.

So, you're allowed to want more, and you're allowed to go for it, because Libra, this is your life. Live it to the fullest. Enjoy the fact that you've been selected to have such a brilliant fate, and enjoy the abundant and prosperous energy that accompanies your every move. Good luck!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.