Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On June 16, 2025

Starting on June 16, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Moon trine Jupiter is like taking a huge, deep breath of crisp, fresh air. Not only does this transit bring on good feelings, but it also has a way of wiping out the bad.

We go through a lot in a lifetime, and often, we think the hard times will never end. And when they do end, we can't help but feel gratitude. We made it through, and now, here we are, representing all that is bright and beautiful. For Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, this moment marks the beginning of the end of something that’s weighed heavily upon us. It's time to rebuild and get a move on. We have enthusiasm and direction, and nothing can stop us now.

1. Scorpio

For someone as dedicated as you are to carrying your own weight, you feel especially drained when you have to rely on someone else to help you out. You don't want to give your problems to anyone, as you don't believe they deserve that.

Still, during a transit like Moon trine Jupiter, you may feel as if it's OK to reach out and ask for help. During this day, June 16, you realize that those who love you want to be there for you, and that's a beautiful thing.

It's because of Moon trine Jupiter that you're able to see yourself as a full person, meaning, you have your dark moments and your light. When you realize that it's not all dark, you'll start feeling much better, Scorpio.

2. Sagittarius

You see the truth before you, Sagittarius, and that makes you feel happy and free. Moon trine Jupiter sets you on a journey of self-discovery on this day, June 16, and you end up finding a wonderful person: you.

This self-discovery leads you to greater friendships, because once you learn that by loving yourself, you're able to love others ten times better, things start to fall into place. This is, indeed, your lucky day.

Jupiter is your ruling planet, and when it teams up with the Moon like this, you remember how strong you are when your heart is in it, and your heart totally is. Doubt ends now. Let the hard times fade away.

3. Aquarius

This is a big day, Aquarius! Something important is taking place in your life, and while it might not concern you directly, you have an interest in it. If things go right, then you'll feel much less burdened.

June 16 shows you that in the long run, everything works out, no matter how it got there. You've been hanging on to that rough, unsettled feeling, and there have been times in the recent past when you didn't know how to just let go.

That's when Moon trine Jupiter shows up, and just in the nick of time, too. You’ve struggled with isolation, maybe even alienation, but on this day, you are finally able to kiss all of this negativity goodbye. You are strong and wise, Aquarius.

