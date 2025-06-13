Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After June 14, 2025

After June 14, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. We've all heard it before — in order to get to it, we have to go through it. During the transit of Moon square Venus, we are looking at what we must go through in order to get the best results in our lives.

If we've had a problem in our relationships, we need to confront the problem now and get past it. For Aries, Libra, and Scorpio, this may seem scary at first, but how else are we going to get to the other side? This transit shows us that love isn't always cut and dry. If someone in our lives means that much to us, it's worth putting in that extra effort to get past the issues that divide us. And once we do, the hard times are over.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

There are moments in your life when you really don't want to have to try in a relationship. You may have had the fantasy that if it's love, then everything should come naturally and all good things just fall into place.

Then reality kicks in, and during a transit like Moon square Venus, you see that sometimes it really does take a bit of work. This is where things change up for you, because once you change your perspective on love, you actually get to have it.

So, by getting out of your own way, you open up the floodgates to a truly beautiful, loving partnership. All it takes is a little work, Aries. You're not failing and your relationship is not on the rocks, you may just need to put in a bit more effort, and that effort always pays off. Stay hopeful!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Here's an interesting plot twist for you, Libra: during the transit of Moon square Venus, you finally see that your image of love doesn't match the reality of what's going on in your love life. Big eye-opener here.

On June 14, you start to realize that if you want the love that is right in front of your face, you need to dial down your demands and start opening up to the reality of the person in front of you.

The minute you see that this isn't a game, you'll feel hope in your heart and a true and sincere desire to keep it going. The relationship you have isn't about showing off to others, it's about maintaining the reality that the two of you really ARE good together.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

On June 14, this Moon-Venus square activates your belief sector, Scorpio, and in a way, it's asking you to trust in something bigger than the current struggle. If you’ve been doubting your direction or your ability to love again, then count on this day to redirect your hope. It's on.

The thing with you, Scorpio, is that you tend to take things to the extreme. If you start feeling doubtful or bad about something, you just plummet to the bottom, and that doesn't feel good, not to mention, it depletes all of your hope.

So, snap out of it! So much good is taking place in your life right now, and it really is up to you to see it and honor it, Scorpio. Life is good, and you've got yourself a really good thing. See it for what it is, not for what it isn't. Let hope back in, as it will do wonders for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.