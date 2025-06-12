Major Change Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 13, 2025

On June 13, 2025, major change arrives for three zodiac signs. Jupiter square Saturn is the right kind of transit to instigate major change, as it often leaves us no choice but to work our way in. Between the optimism of Jupiter and the squared insistence of reality, this day puts us directly in touch with transformation.

We know we need to change, and now, we have to. And that's a good thing, especially for the zodiac signs of Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Pisces. We've outgrown something, and on June 13, we finally admit this to ourselves. We're not cutting things out of our lives as much as we're reshaping them. We're working with what we have so that we can STAND what we have. The square part of the aspect is the key here; this is what helps us change course.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

These days, you may feel like you're stuck with a lot that you don't care for. It's yours and it must be dealt with, but it hasn't made you happy. Rather than seek a solution, you've just fallen into frustration.

That's OK, you have to go through it to get to it, and "it" in this case is transformation. What you have in your life right now is just fine. You, on the other hand, have to find a way to make peace with it.

And that is how Jupiter square Saturn helps you see the light. What you have is actually fantastic, and with a shift in perspective, you'll be able to see it for what it is. This is what will change your life, starting on June 13, 2025.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Making up your mind on something always helps you tremendously. The only problem here is that you take a long, long time doing so, and oftentimes you miss the mark and end up feeling hopeless.

During the transit of Jupiter square Saturn, you'll see just how much time you've been wasting. Rather than sink into depression over it, you'll snap out of it, because you realize this is your life and you need to be LIVING it, Aquarius.

So, rather than staying in a vacuum, you see the way out. Even though it's new and scary, you are willing to take that chance. Transformation awaits your choice, and you may finally be at the point where you're willing to go there.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You've been feeling unworthy these days, and that's simply not working out for you. You know that you're brilliant, a true star, and yet, you can't wrap your mind around it at this point.

The transit of Jupiter square Saturn reminds you, Pisces, that it's worthless to stay in that funk. Feeling bad for yourself really is counterproductive. Being that you're a creative spirit, you can't have that in your life.

So, June 13 brings you the idea that it's time to chuck out the trash, and in your case, the trash is a bad self-image, or that ridiculous feeling of unworthiness. Walk into that transformative state, Pisces. Be happy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.