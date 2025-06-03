Things Start Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After June 4, 2025

After June 4, 2025, things start getting better for three zodiac signs. Squared transits, especially ones that contain Jupiter and the Moon, tend to stir up things like emotions. So, we may find that during this time, we overreact to many things, possibly unnecessarily. That's how we know it's time to change course.

For Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces, things start getting better because the internal pressure builds up to the boiling point, and as they say, there's nowhere to go but up. It's as if this transit exists to show us that it's time to get better. No more excuses and no more testing the waters to see how deep they go. We know how deep they go, and there's nothing there for us. So, we, being smart creatures, move on. Life gets better because we snap out of the idea that this is all there is.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Patience is definitely one of your virtues, Taurus, but there comes a point, even for you, when enough is enough and you know that waiting it out is the path to nowhere. You do have optimism, though, and it's time to make good use of it.

Advertisement

This means that if you can recognize what you've outgrown, then you can find relief in trying something new. If you've been too patient waiting for things to change, then, during Moon square Jupiter, you hoist yourself up and out.

Progress starts when you stop making excuses, Taurus. It's now or never, and that means it's go time in your world. You're the one who has the power to make life better. It's a no-brainer now.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

June 4 brings a little emotional pushback, but in a way, it's exactly what you need. The Moon square Jupiter doesn't let you coast on false comfort anymore. It encourages you to look deeply at yourself while asking, "Is this what I really want?"

You're a kind person, and you give way too much of yourself to others. Not that that's a bad thing, but where is your moment, Cancer? This transit opens your eyes to how good life can feel when you are on the receiving end for a change.

So, let it happen. Let others show up for you. It takes two to tango in this life, so work with that balance. Honor yourself as a person who deserves the best, because you do.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You're working that whole "Pisces-duality" thing lately, and while it sounds cool on paper, it's just plain confusing for you. It's one thing for you to be on the fence with a decision, but another thing altogether to NOT ever make that decision.

Moon square Jupiter is here for you to come to terms with your own inability to decide, and basically get you to make up your mind. If you've been dealing with a financial issue, trust that you CAN solve it, without sweating it too hard.

Advertisement

What starts off as frustration ends with a breakthrough. You’re growing up into your own place, and it feels right and easy. Life gets better for you, Pisces, because you come to realize that you can't just 'flounder' around for long. (Pisces pun, anyone?)

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.