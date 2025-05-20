Sad Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 21, 2025

After May 21, 2025, sad times are over for three zodiac signs. Ever hear of tough love? Well, on this day, these zodiac signs are going to get a serious taste of the stuff, and guess what? It's just what we've needed. Our astrological transit, Mars in Leo, doesn't do self-pity, so don't even think about it!

Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces will be getting a blast of that no-nonsense solar fire straight to the soul. The great part? Something breaks loose, and the sadness that’s lingered too long finally starts to burn off. This isn’t about ignoring pain; it’s about realizing we don’t have to live inside it anymore. Mars in Leo hands us back our power, and for these three zodiac signs, it’s a lifeline and a challenge wrapped into one. The days of quietly suffering are over starting on May 21.

1. Gemini

You’ve been talking yourself out of feeling things lately. Feeling numb isn't really doing the trick, though, and during the transit of Mars in Leo, it's almost impossible to ignore the elephant in the room. Sadness is your elephant, Gemini.

You've been distracting, deflecting, and analyzing it all instead of just letting yourself be in it. But on May 21, something stirs. Mars in Leo is not going to let you wallow in self-pity. This transit wants you to embrace your inner warrior, as corny as that sounds.

The truth is, it's not good for you, all of this repression. You need to confront what's going on and kick it to the ground. May 21 begs you to remove that armor and get on with your life as a vulnerable but energized person. What's cool is that you listen.

2. Virgo

You’ve been quietly carrying a grief that most people wouldn’t guess is there. Mars in Leo shows up on May 21 like a fierce protector, insisting it’s time to stop retreating into silence and start rebuilding.

You don't want to be sad, who does? You're not getting anything out of it, and while it's all so very personal, you are still quite over it and want your life to return to a state of happiness. Mars won’t let you stay hidden.

Let the sadness have its ending. Permit yourself to rise. Even the tiniest act of courage counts today, so take one. Be a part of life, Virgo, it's OK.

3. Pisces

Your sensitivity is both a gift and a total burden. You’ve been swimming through emotional depths that no one else sees, and it’s left you tired, even hopeless at times. However, Mars in Leo transits on May 21, and it will inject a spark of vitality into all of that melancholy of yours, Pisces.

Something or someone reminds you that you're not just made to feel — you’re made to create, to lead, to live. The sadness you embody is NOT your identity, and while it's important to you, it can't make up your entire life.

You’re not stuck anymore, Pisces. You’re reawakening. Don’t let fear tell you it’s too late because it absolutely IS NOT too late for anything. Mars in Leo offers you a universal affirmation of positivity, and you are here to take what's offered to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.